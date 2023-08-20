Former Universal Champion to return from his absence on WWE RAW? Analyzing the potential

There are a lot of superstars on the roster who are currently away from television, and one of the most prominent names among them is Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion has been suffering from a rib injury and was on hiatus for a while until this week.

Owens was spotted in a dark match after SmackDown went off air, where he wrestled in a tag team bout against the Imperium. Fans have been speculating that the Prizefighter might have fully recovered from his injury and is ready to make his return to WWE programming.

Possibility of Kevin Owens' return on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens' absence from WWE has left Sami Zayn in a precarious state as they are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. With Payback just a few weeks away, WWE will look to build a feud for the titles with a good storyline on the main roster.

Therefore, there is a very good possibility that the Prizefighter will return to RAW this week to pick up their feud with The Judgement Day, who attacked Owens on RAW resulting in his absence. This would resume their biggest feud since they defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to move past the Bloodline at Night of Champions in May.

That match was also the last time the team defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at a premium live event. With Seth Rollins heading in a new direction, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes are likely to be outnumbered by the Judgment Day on RAW. Therefore, the company may be looking to bring Kevin Owens in and inserting him in another main event storyline.

Do you think Kevin Owens is returning on RAW to face the Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

