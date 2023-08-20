WWE legend to return after 5 years to cost Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn their titles? Exploring massive swerve

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn are the current holders of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. A few weeks ago, Owens suffered an injury that temporarily sidelined him. However, the Prize Fighter recently made a comeback in a dark match after SmackDown went off the air, where he aided Edge against The Imperium. Later, he teamed up with Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre to defeat the villainous faction.

There's a possibility that Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn might face Indus Sher at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. This event is scheduled for Friday, September 8, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. It marks WWE's return to India after a six-year absence.

Significantly, both Zayn and Owens, as well as Indus Sher, are confirmed for this event. In this context, some fans are speculating that The Great Khali could also make his long-awaited comeback to the company, potentially interfering and costing Owens and Zayn the tag titles. This speculation emerged after Natalya mentioned in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that she hopes for Khali's return during this India event.

In the past, the seven-foot-one Indian giant played a similar role while helping superstars like Jinder Mahal capture the WWE Championship. Another such scenario could unfold if the company wishes for Indus Sher to capture the tag titles.

The last time Khali made a surprise in-ring return was at The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018. Years later, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame 2021 through a video message.

Kevin Owens possible plans after off-air return

With the return of the Prize Fighter to the blue brand off-air, it's highly likely that he will make an appearance on the upcoming edition of Raw. If this occurs, he will likely team up with his tag team partner Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes and continue their feud against the Judgment Day.

During Owens' absence due to injury, Zayn and Rhodes have been actively engaged in intense matches and segments with the members of the dominant RAW faction. Owens' return also creates the potential for a Six-Man Tag Team match opportunity at Payback 2023, WWE's upcoming premium live event.

The Prize Fighter likely to appear on the upcoming Raw

Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet regarding Kevin Owens' appearance on the upcoming episode of RAW, both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been advertised for WWE Superstar Spectacle. Therefore, it seems likely that Owens will also be part of Payback 2023.

The upcoming weeks are expected to be filled with anticipation as the company continues to build towards big upcoming events. Fans can look forward to seeing how the storylines unfold and what matches will be set up for Payback 2023.

