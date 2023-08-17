WWE to crown new Undisputed Tag Team Champions after Payback 2023? Unexpected swerve analyzed

WWE is currently heading toward its upcoming premium live event, Payback 2023.

As of now Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens currently hold the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in WWE. However, a recent rib injury has sidelined Kevin Owens from television.

Furthermore, the company hasn't chosen to strip Owens & Zayn of the Tag Titles, as the former Honorary Uce remains active on RAW and is engaged in a feud with The Judgment Day.

Despite this situation, WWE might opt to crown new Undisputed Tag Team Champions after Payback 2023. The potential contenders to dethrone Owens and Zayn are Indus Sher. The basis for this possibility emerged after the announcement of the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023.

WWE is coming back to India on 8th September 2023

For those unfamiliar, WWE is making a return to India after a six-year hiatus. The Superstar Spectacle will take place on Friday, September 8, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Hyderabad, Tg. Notably, both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, along with Indus Sher, are slated for this event.

Given the long-awaited return to India, the show is likely to feature significant surprises, potentially including Indus Sher securing the tag team gold. Furthermore, reports suggest that WWE has significant plans to push Indus Sher ahead of the live event in India.

Moreover, if you are an Indian viewer, you can catch all the WWE action live on Sony Sports Network at 5:30 AM. Raw on Tuesdays, NXT on Wednesdays, SmackDown on Saturdays & PLEs on Sundays.

WWE Payback 2023 match card prediction

For those unaware, Payback 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2, at 7:30 PM at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. As of now, the company has not officially announced any matches for this event. However, certain matchups appear to be in the making based on recent developments.

The challenge made by Shinsuke Nakamura to Seth Rollins in the recent edition of The Red Brand suggests a potential match between these two superstars. Additionally, ongoing rivalries involving Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day hint at their possible involvement in the event's matches.

The Judgment Day is featured on this year's Payback 2023 poster

In the context of the Intercontinental Championship, Chad Gable and Gunther are already announced for a Championship clash before Payback. However, If their encounter does not yield a decisive result, a rematch could very well take place at Payback 2023.

Furthermore, rumors are circulating about the potential participation of LA Knight at Payback 2023. Speculation suggests that Knight might face The Miz following a heated argument between them on a previous edition of RAW.

It will be interesting to see how the company will book its upcoming premium live event, as fans are excited to see what will happen in the Stamford Based Promotion.