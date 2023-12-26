Former Universal Champion to reunite with his partner and go after the tag team titles? WrestleMania 40 storyline explored

WrestleMania 40 is still four months away, and the company might have already penciled in the plans for the April extravaganza. The Road to WrestleMania might see the return of a few superstars who are currently on shelves, with one of those being a former Universal Champion.

The name in question is WWE Superstar Braun Strowman. The 40-year-old was working as a cohesive tag team with Ricochet on RAW before going on hiatus. The duo seemed destined for bigger things, the plans of which eventually came to a halt due to Strowman's unfortunate injury.

During an interview with Sony Sports Network, The Monster Among Monsters revealed that his team with Ricochet would have thrived in the tag team division if it hadn't been for his injury. Braun Strowman showed sanguine thoughts that he might reunite with the 35-year-old after his return.

"If it weren't for my injury and stuff, there's no stopping. You're talking as far as a tag team being the most well-rounded [team]... But my recovery is going great and we will see what happens when I get back, where Ricochet is at in his career. Our paths hopefully will cross again," said Strowman.

With WrestleMania 40 still having a long time to go, the former Universal Champion could return and reunite with Ricochet and go after the Tag Team Titles. WWE seemingly had huge plans for the duo before Strowman's hiatus, which could come to fruition after Strowman's return.

Possibility of Braun Strowman returning before WrestleMania 40

Braun Strowman is currently away from television as he is recovering from cervical spinal surgery. The Road to WrestleMania 40 will finally kick off at the upcoming Royal Rumble, and fans have been anticipating Strowman's return.

The 40-year-old recently underwent a medical checkup and was cleared to lift weights. Moreover, the former Universal Champion has started working on his diet and workouts to get back in shape as soon as possible.

However, when it comes to the possibility of his return, Braun Strowman seemingly has a long way to go. He revealed that the goal for 2024 is to continue with his workout routine and his diet to accelerate the process of recovery.

Therefore, the prospect of his returning ahead of WrestleMania 40 is quite low. It will apparently take a few more months for him to be medically cleared for in-ring action. Currently, there are no reports on the timeline of his comeback to WWE programming.

