45-year-old star to enter the 2024 Royal Rumble Match at #1 to mark his WWE in-ring return? Exploring potential full-circle moment

Royal Rumble is one of WWE's biggest premium live events, and preparations for the extravaganza are in full swing. Over the years, WWE has pulled off some astounding moments at the January spectacle, which later went on to become part of wrestling history.

This year could be the same, as a 45-year-old superstar could enter the Men's Royal Rumble match as the first entrant to mark his WWE in-ring return, which could be a historic moment in itself. The name in question is CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar left the Stamford-based promotion almost 10 years ago during his first stint with the company. He wrestled his last WWE televised match at the 2014 Men's Royal Rumble, where he was the first entrant. That was the night he walked away from the company.

Almost a decade later, he returned to WWE. With Punk's documented love of drawing upon wrestling history, it's quite possible that he will enter next year's Royal Rumble match at #1 to mark his televised in-ring return. If it happens, it would be a historic moment as CM Punk's story would come full circle.

WWE is known for creating moments that stand as the testimony of time and go down in the pages of history. Therefore, the possibility of the Second City Saint picking up where he left off is quite good.

Possibility of CM Punk winning the 2024 Royal Rumble

WWE has been portraying CM Punk's homecoming as a grand phenomenon, as it is something that looked impossible a few years ago. On the other hand, Punk has been on a journey to revive his lost glory and redeem himself after all the twists and turns of his career.

The Second City Saint currently has one goal in mind, which is to headline The Showcase of the Immortals. His journey to WrestleMania 40 will have to go through the Rumble, and he's already announced himself as a participant in the traditional multi-person match.

There's a good possibility that CM Punk might win the Men's Royal Rumble match next year, which could pave the way for him to headline The Show of Shows in Philadelphia. With Punk being one of the hottest names currently, WWE might pull the trigger on him.

The 45-year-old is looking to finish his story, and the upcoming premium live event could be the place where he gets one step closer to his years-long dream. Hence, the prospect of him winning the Rumble next year to headline WrestleMania 40 is quite good.

