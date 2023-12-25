Who is Braun Strowman's greatest opponent in WWE? It's not Bray Wyatt!

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt shared an unbreakable bond, as the two were part of The Wyatt Family. They also had an epic rivalry in 2020, which received quite an acclamation. However, when it comes to Strowman's greatest opponent, it is not the late superstar.

During his interview with Sony Sports Network, the 40-year-old revealed that he considers Roman Reigns his greatest adversary. The two superstars had one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history. They had a series of great matches in 2017, where their feud eventually peaked.

Braun Strowman praised Roman Reigns and said that his repertoire stands as an epitome of his greatness. Strowman stated that he never underestimated the 38-year-old and called him his greatest opponent so far in his WWE career.

The Monster of All Monsters faced a lot of top-tier superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. However, it was The Tribal Chief who took him to his absolute limits. Their Ambulance Match at Great Balls of Fire in 2017 transcended the limits of brutality.

Hence, the 40-year-old kept Reigns at the top of all his opponents thus far in his pro wrestling career. The two superstars delivered some incredible feuds in WWE that will always be considered on the list of greatest rivalries.

"I never underestimate Roman Reigns. The man's repertoire speaks for itself. He is my greatest adversary to this day. You ask me who my greatest opponent was in my career; it was that man [Roman] right there," Braun Strowman said.

Will Braun Strowman make his return at Royal Rumble 2024?

Strowman has been away from WWE programming for quite some time now as he has been recovering from his cervical spinal fusion surgery. With Royal Rumble around the corner, fans have wondered about his potential return.

The former Universal Champion is medically cleared to start lifting weights. However, when it comes to in-ring return, he still has a long way to go. Braun Strowman's return to the Royal Rumble next year is quite unlikely at this moment.

During a recent interview, Braun Strowman revealed that he is getting back in shape and is recovering, which might take a long time. The former Universal Champion dismissed the possibility of returning to in-ring action anytime soon.

Therefore, he might not return to the January 27 premium live event, which will emanate from Tropicana Field next year. It remains to be seen what the timeline of his recovery will be.

