Former US Champion to join Team Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

Survivor Series 2023 is one of WWE's most anticipated Premium Live Events this year. Even though there is plenty of time for the event to take place, fans are already occupied with the possibilities of several matches and angles that could take place at Survivor Series. One such match at the premium live event could involve Cody Rhodes.

Since defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Rhodes has not been involved in a significant singles feud. As a matter of fact, Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Jey Uso. Similarly, at Survivor Series WarGames, The American Nightmare is expected to lead a team against The Judgment Day.

While Rhodes will have Sami Zayn by his side, there is a chance that a former United States Champion could join his side. The former champion in question is Ricochet. Over the last few days, Ricochet has been involved in a feud against The Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

In fact, on the latest edition of RAW, the 35-year-old was involved in a singles match against Dominik Mysterio. Despite losing, Ricochet managed to attack Dominik and make a statement towards the end, thus picking a rivalry against The Judgment Day. Hence, it would not be a surprise to see him join Rhodes in a potential match against the heel faction.

WWE made massive changes to Survivor Series 2023

WWE has hosted several good premium live events this year. While there was hype around every single one of them, not many can be compared to the hype that the Survivor Series is receding. In fact, due to the buzz around the premium live event, the Stamford-based promotion had to make a massive change to the upcoming Survivor Series.

As per WrestleTix, WWE has expanded its seating capacity due to the fan demand. The upgrade by the promotion will see 2,784 seats added to the current capacity. This takes the total number of seats to 15,342.

The report stated:

"WWE expanded the setup/configuration for Survivor Series at Allstate Arena. The new setup accommodates a total of 15,342 seats, adding 2,784 to the previous configuration. Sections 105, 108, 205, and 208 have been added, resulting in what should be a different stage setup. This change also applies to the Smackdown event at this venue the day before."

Expand Tweet

This change made by WWE is indicative that the fans expect big things from the upcoming premium live event in question. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion will do its best to deliver a spectacular event. The much-awaited Survivor Series will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on November 25, 2023.

Do you think Ricochet will join Team Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here