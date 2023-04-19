Former US Champion must not be picked in the 2023 Draft so his WWE career can be saved

The WWE Draft 2023 is set to take place in less than two weeks, beginning on the April 28 episode of SmackDown. Several superstars will look to improve their standings within the company with a high draft position. But that does not apply to everyone.

Sometimes, the best way to build someone back up is to tear them down further. That is the case with Baron Corbin. He should be in the talent pool for the 2023 Draft, but neither RAW nor SmackDown should pick him. The former Money in the Bank winner needs to go undrafted.

While this may sound awful, such a storyline can unlock a world of possibilities for Corbin. He would likely return to being "broke," like he did for a month in July 2021. Bum-a** Corbin may have been his best character, as he desperately went from show to show in the same mustard-stained white shirt.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Praying during the draft that RAW and Smackdown don't draft Corbin and we get the return of the GOAT. Praying during the draft that RAW and Smackdown don't draft Corbin and we get the return of the GOAT. https://t.co/espDAmhoxk

However, WWE cut the run too short and turned him into Happy Corbin within a month. The WWE Draft can afford him the chance to have a longer story arc in the role, possibly even organically turning the hated heel into a babyface.

It feels like WWE is heading in that direction anyway, with Baron Corbin going on a downward spiral ever since JBL left him. He is yet to win a match in 2023 and was recently roasted by Akira Tozawa, who said no one wants him. After all, Corbin was known as The Lone Wolf, so maybe it's time for that to return.

Baron Corbin could follow in Heath Slater's footsteps after the WWE Draft 2023

If he does go undrafted, Corbin won't be the first superstar to undergo an "undrafted" storyline. Heath Slater was not picked in the 2016 Draft - the first one since the brand split returned.

Slater journeyed across RAW and SmackDown for the opportunity to earn a spot on either roster. This helped showcase his lovable personality and eventually led to a SmackDown Tag Team Championship victory alongside Rhyno at Backlash 2016.

Baron Corbin could offer a new take on Heath Slater's story, with his "broke" character adding an extreme effect to his situation. He's also got kids.

The former United States Champion would then redeem himself, possibly through a new tag team partner, before embarking on a solid run as a babyface to freshen things up further. It is possible.

Would you like to see Baron Corbin get the "Heath Slater treatment" at the WWE Draft 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

