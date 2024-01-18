Former WCW Champion and 31-year-old Anoa'i family member to form a new Bloodline? Exploring the potential

The Bloodline has been dominant over WWE ever since Roman Reigns returned and formed the faction with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Following that, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa joined the group, and even Sami Zayn was an Honorary Uce for a while.

Only Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman remain in the faction. Sami Zayn left the faction after betraying Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023, while Jey Uso quit the faction following SummerSlam 2023 and moved to WWE RAW.

Interestingly, there has been speculation of upcoming pro-wrestlers from the Anoa’i Family joining the faction as well. Two names that have come up often are Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T referred to Jacob Fatu as his newest client in Reality of Wrestling. Previously, Booker T had stated that he wants to see Jacob Fatu in WWE.

Keeping the above in mind, Jacob Fatu can keep the legacy of the Anoa'i Family moving forward and form another Bloodline, or something similar that mirrors the current Bloodline’s dominance. Since Booker T referred to Fatu as his new client, the WWE Hall of Famer and Jacob Fatu can mirror the relationship of Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns.

WWE veteran gives his opinion about The Bloodline

It goes without saying that the Roman Reigns-led faction has been one of the centerpieces of the company ever since it was formed. Even if Roman Reigns isn’t present at every show, someone from the faction's past or present shows up to represent it.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo opened up about his feelings regarding the Roman Reigns-led faction.

"The Bloodline has never, ever, ever been over with me. Ever... I think a lot of it has to do with, first of all, The Usos have been around forever. It's not like they just introduced The Usos and they are cousins of Roman. They've been around forever... So there was nothing new there. Then to me, Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn in that role with Uce was just a joke. I am gonna relate it to the bar has been so freaking lowered that everybody thought this was so over. I never ever, ever felt that way."

In recent times, The Judgment Day has worked its way up to becoming huge competition for The Bloodline in terms of who has more dominance over WWE!

Who do you think is the most dominant faction in the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments below!

