Former Women's Champion to confront Bianca Belair & make shocking revelation this week? Exploring potential WWE angle

Bianca Belair has been on a relentless quest for retribution against The Judgment Day, who is accused of attacking Jade Cargill. Alongside Naomi, Belair appears to be closing in on solving the mystery surrounding the incident. However, a massive twist could be awaiting on SmackDown as Liv Morgan could show up on the blue brand this week and make a shocking revelation.

Ad

With Nick Aldis revealing footage last week, Morgan and Rodriguez have become the prime suspects in the attack. However, it is worth noting that the duo never actually admitted it clearly on RAW. Therefore, the former Women's World Champion is expected to address these allegations on SmackDown this week.

In an intense segment, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might confront Bianca Belair and Naomi with a clear message that they are not Jade Cargill's attackers. The Judgment Day duo might vow to defeat The EST and The Glow on RAW next week and capture the Women's Tag Team Championship to prove their point that they have nothing to do with the incident.

Ad

Trending

This angle could add a major twist to the mystery surrounding Cargill's attack. Moreover, Aldis' footage lacked clear evidence to uncover the truth, as Morgan and Rodriguez were only seen walking around the scene. It could be revealed that The Miracle Kid had been holding back the truth all along, using the speculation to her advantage to secure a Women's Tag Title opportunity.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Bianca Belair and Naomi on WWE RAW?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have a big opportunity to become Women's Tag Team Champions ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025 by defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi. Should the duo reveal themselves as innocent on this week's SmackDown, it could significantly shift the narrative surrounding Jade Cargill's attack.

Ad

A major twist like that could lead to Liv and Raquel becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW next week. During the closing moments of the title match on RAW next week, Bianca Belair might go for a hot tag. In a shocking turn of events, Naomi could step off the apron and walk away, leaving Belair stranded.

In a stunning betrayal, The Glow might look at The EST with a sinister smile, leaving Belair completely stunned and vulnerable against The Judgment Day. This shocking turn of events could change the entire landscape of the match, giving Liv Morgan an opening to seize a roll-up victory to become the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Big Mami Cool.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Naomi could unleash an ambush on The EST only to reveal herself as the person who attacked Jade Cargill. There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold, as The Glow has been long speculated to be Cargill's attacker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback