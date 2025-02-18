Former Women's Champion to turn heel after 9 years & cost Bianca Belair her title? Exploring potential angle

Bianca Belair and Naomi are set to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez next week on RAW. The EST is on a mission to seek retribution against The Judgment Day members who are currently being accused of attacking Jade Cargill. However, a shocking twist may be on the horizon that may turn the tables around.

Belair could face a shocking betrayal during the match as Naomi might turn heel and cost her the Women's Tag Team Title. Liv and Raquel are currently suspected to be The Storm's mysterious attackers, especially after the footage that Nick Aldis showed. However, it is noteworthy that The Judgment Day duo never actually admitted it clearly on RAW this week.

During the ending moments of the Women's Tag Team Title match next week, Bianca Belair could go for a hot tag. However, Naomi might cunningly slide away, avoiding the tag. Soon after, the expression on her face could change, exuding a malignant intent. Just as The EST would be left utterly stunned and confused, Morgan could steal a roll-up victory.

This could give rise to a massive title change next week. Following the match, Naomi could unleash a merciless attack on Bianca Belair, leaving the WWE Universe stunned. In a shocking turn of events, she could grab a microphone and reveal herself as Jade Cargill's real attacker. The former Women's Champion has long been speculated to be the mastermind behind the incident.

Naomi's last heel run spanned from April 2015 to August 2016. Will she adopt her villainous gimmick once again after nine years? It remains to be seen. This angle is nothing but speculation at this point.

Naomi's potential heel turn on Bianca Belair to prompt Jade Cargill's WWE return?

Ever since Jade Cargill was attacked in November last year, Bianca Belair has been pulling out all stops to uncover the truth. Surprisingly, her tag team partner, Naomi, may end up being the mastermind behind the situation as discussed above.

Should The Glow turn her back on Belair next week and unleash a brutal attack, this could lead to Cargill's WWE return. The Storm could come to the aid of The EST as the two happen to be good friends. Moreover, the former AEW star could be seething for revenge which is another reason why she might return to the company.

A few weeks ago it was reported that Jade Cargill has started training at the WWE Performance Center. It could be a matter of time before she returns and joins sides with Bianca Belair. Moreover, WrestleMania is just two months away and it seems to be the perfect time for Cargill's homecoming.

It will be quite interesting to see what Triple H has in store for this ongoing storyline in the coming weeks. Regardless of how it shapes up, it has certainly generated buzz among the fans.

