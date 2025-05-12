Former Women's Champion to return after 373 days to save IYO SKY from a massive attack? Exploring the chances

IYO SKY is having quite a hard time dealing with Roxanne Perez and Giulia on Monday Night RAW. The Damage CTRL member will team up with Rhea Ripley to take on the duo tonight in a tag team match, but no one knows what Mami has in store. With Ripley's ultimate goal being the Women's World Championship, she might betray SKY, leaving her to be attacked by Perez and Giulia.
However, Asuka could make a thunderous return to save IYO SKY. The Empress of Tomorrow has been away from WWE television since Backlash in France on May 4, 2024. Since then, she has been recovering from a knee injury. But rumors about Asuka's return have been doing the rounds lately, and she has been posting pictures and videos of her training.
Tonight on RAW, Rhea Ripley could abandon IYO SKY in the middle of the tag team match. Roxanne Perez and Giulia could take advantage of it and win the match. Well, they may not stop there, as the duo could launch a brutal beatdown on the champion afterward. Just when things start to get worse, Asuka could return and drive the NXT stars away.
The Empress of Tomorrow could reunite with her Damage CTRL stablemate, standing tall to end the show. Earlier, reports did indicate that Asuka would come back after WrestleMania 41. Now that WWE has released Dakota Kai, IYO SKY needs someone to represent Damage CTRL. And what could be a better timing for the former Women's Champion's homecoming?
Well, the above scenario is entirely speculative, and only time will tell what WWE has in store.
Rhea Ripley to face IYO SKY in the coming weeks?
Over the past few weeks, Rhea Ripley has teased multiple times that she is not done with IYO SKY until she captures the Women's World Title. So, the two stars resuming their rivalry seems imminent. Well, if Ripley ends up betraying SKY tonight, that would be enough to cause the spark.
There is a high possibility that both superstars might go one-on-one for the Women's World Title in the coming weeks. Given the magnitude of this match, WWE is likely saving it for a major event. During the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY retained her title by pinning Bianca Belair, not Rhea Ripley.
So, The Eradicator has a real reason to demand a rematch, and why not? She was not the one to be pinned after all. Besides, with Saturday Night's Main Event this month in Tampa, this match could be a potential headliner for the spectacle.
Well, Asuka's potential return could add further intrigue to this story, making it an unpredictable clash. While it is a good possibility, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell how Rhea Ripley is planning to take the title off SKY.