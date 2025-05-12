Former Women's Champion to return after 373 days to save IYO SKY from a massive attack? Exploring the chances

IYO SKY is having quite a hard time dealing with Roxanne Perez and Giulia on Monday Night RAW. The Damage CTRL member will team up with Rhea Ripley to take on the duo tonight in a tag team match, but no one knows what Mami has in store. With Ripley's ultimate goal being the Women's World Championship, she might betray SKY, leaving her to be attacked by Perez and Giulia.

Ad

However, Asuka could make a thunderous return to save IYO SKY. The Empress of Tomorrow has been away from WWE television since Backlash in France on May 4, 2024. Since then, she has been recovering from a knee injury. But rumors about Asuka's return have been doing the rounds lately, and she has been posting pictures and videos of her training.

Tonight on RAW, Rhea Ripley could abandon IYO SKY in the middle of the tag team match. Roxanne Perez and Giulia could take advantage of it and win the match. Well, they may not stop there, as the duo could launch a brutal beatdown on the champion afterward. Just when things start to get worse, Asuka could return and drive the NXT stars away.

Ad

Trending

The Empress of Tomorrow could reunite with her Damage CTRL stablemate, standing tall to end the show. Earlier, reports did indicate that Asuka would come back after WrestleMania 41. Now that WWE has released Dakota Kai, IYO SKY needs someone to represent Damage CTRL. And what could be a better timing for the former Women's Champion's homecoming?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Well, the above scenario is entirely speculative, and only time will tell what WWE has in store.

Rhea Ripley to face IYO SKY in the coming weeks?

Over the past few weeks, Rhea Ripley has teased multiple times that she is not done with IYO SKY until she captures the Women's World Title. So, the two stars resuming their rivalry seems imminent. Well, if Ripley ends up betraying SKY tonight, that would be enough to cause the spark.

Ad

There is a high possibility that both superstars might go one-on-one for the Women's World Title in the coming weeks. Given the magnitude of this match, WWE is likely saving it for a major event. During the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY retained her title by pinning Bianca Belair, not Rhea Ripley.

So, The Eradicator has a real reason to demand a rematch, and why not? She was not the one to be pinned after all. Besides, with Saturday Night's Main Event this month in Tampa, this match could be a potential headliner for the spectacle.

Well, Asuka's potential return could add further intrigue to this story, making it an unpredictable clash. While it is a good possibility, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell how Rhea Ripley is planning to take the title off SKY.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More