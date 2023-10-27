Former Women's Champion to return to WWE after 1202 days at Crown Jewel? Exploring the potential

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel, is just on the horizon, and the company has left no stone unturned to make it a grand extravaganza. The spectacular event in Saudi Arabia is expected to have some huge surprises.

One of those surprises could be the return of former NXT Champion Kairi Sane. According to BWE, the 35-year-old signed a contract with WWE a few months ago and is expected to make an appearance soon.

Moreover, The Pirate Princess recently wrestled her last match at Stardom and is seemingly heading back to the Stamford-based promotion. With WWE building Crown Jewel as a star-studded show, this could be the place where Kairi Sane finally makes her return after 1202 days.

She could interrupt the Fatal Five-Way Women's World Championship match to cost Nia Jax her opportunity. Needless to say, the two already have a history, backed up by a compelling storyline, as Jax was the one who injured the Japanese superstar prior to her WWE exit.

Therefore, The Pirate Princess returning at the grand event in Saudi Arabia is a real possibility if WWE has plans to initiate a rivalry between Kairi Sane and Nia Jax in the future.

Possible winner of the Fatal Five-Way Women's World Championship Match at Crown Jewel

Monday Night RAW's women's division is currently in a red-hot state, as WWE has been successful in weaving an enthralling tale around the Women's World Championship.

Multiple women have set their sights on Rhea Ripley's title, which will be defended in a Fatal Five-Way match at Crown Jewel. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark will challenge Ripley for the gold.

The possibility of the title changing hands at the PLE cannot be ruled out. While Jax could win the match to continue her dominance, WWE could also pull the trigger on Rodriguez for a fresh beginning on the roster.

However, WWE might not envisage having a title change at the moment, considering Rhea Ripley's unfathomable momentum. The company reportedly has massive plans for The Eradicator of The Judgment Day going forward.

Therefore, Ripley will likely vanquish all her opponents and retain her Women's World Championship at all costs at Crown Jewel. Nonetheless, all five women are expected to deliver an incredible showdown at the spectacular event.

Who do you think will walk out of the Saudi PLE as the Women's World Champion? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

