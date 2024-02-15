Former Women's Champion to return after more than a year away on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

An absent WWE Superstar could finally return after being on hiatus for more than a year this Friday night on SmackDown.

Shotzi was scheduled to battle former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match this Friday night on SmackDown but the match will no longer take place. Lyra Valkyria defended the NXT Women's Championship against Shotzi last night but the match had to be stopped due to a significant injury to the SmackDown star.

Alexa Bliss has not competed in a match since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. She recently welcomed a daughter to her family with her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera. The absent star has been on hiatus for over a year now and could finally be getting ready to return.

WWE could potentially replace Shotzi with Alexa Bliss in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match this Friday night on SmackDown. It would give Stratton another experienced superstar to work with on the main roster, and fans would most likely be delighted to see Little Miss Bliss return. The 32-year-old is a 5-time women's champion and could be looking to get right back into the title picture upon her return.

Injured WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman underwent neck fusion surgery last year and has been out of action since May 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Monster of All Monsters sent a heartfelt message to his former Mixed Match Challenge tag team partner. Strowman said that Alexa Bliss' daughter was a blessing and he is so happy for her.

"Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi and Ryan and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being." [2:48 – 3:12]

Alexa Bliss has been with WWE since 2013 and has accomplished a lot in her career. Only time will tell what the sports entertainment giant has planned for the veteran when she eventually returns to the company.

