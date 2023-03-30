Former Women’s Champion could set up Bray Wyatt’s next feud at  WWE WrestleMania

Bray Wyatt was supposed to face Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39 this weekend but that match has seemingly been canceled. He hasn't appeared on television in recent weeks and his promising return appears to have gone sideways. However, there is one superstar on the roster who may be able to get The Eater of Worlds back on track before it is too late.

Alexa Bliss has also been missing from WWE television since her loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble event in January. Bliss challenged The EST for the RAW Women's Championship in a losing attempt. Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron and poked fun at Alexa for no longer being in control.

What seemed to be the beginning of an interesting storyline, turned out to head nowhere. Alexa disappeared from the programming following the premium live event and now the same has happened to Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss were a popular duo before she betrayed him at WrestleMania 37. WWE may have no other option than to try to recapture that magic and reunite them.

Alexa Bliss could return at WrestleMania 39 on behalf of Wyatt and issue a warning to the locker room that The Fiend will be returning soon. Wyatt could go after Lashley for getting the better of Uncle Howdy on a recent edition of SmackDown, or decide to start a new rivalry following WrestleMania this weekend.

Alexa Bliss claims working with Bray Wyatt was the most fun she has had in her WWE career

Alexa Bliss recently disclosed that her time working with Bray Wyatt was the most fun she has ever had in her wrestling career.

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were an interesting duo that many fans would like to see reunite again. In an interview with BT Sport, Little Miss Bliss stated that working with Wyatt was enjoyable because it allowed her to try different things.

“This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my entire life. I had pitched a character like this, Dark Alexa, way back in NXT, way back, before Blake and Murphy. I’ve always loved doing something different. I don’t love being the same character all the time." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Bray's return to WWE was a masterclass in creating buzz around a superstar. The QR codes turned wrestling fans into mini-detectives and most were elated to see The Eater of Worlds finally return at Extreme Rules 2022. However, the buzz is gone now and Wyatt may need Alexa Bliss to rescue him before it is too late.

Would you like to see Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt reunite in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

