Former world champion to announce retirement, tag team to reunite - 5 things Randy Orton could do at WWE WrestleMania 39 

Could Randy Orton be returning to WWE programming as early as this weekend? That's what many believe following the big news that the former World Heavyweight Champion is in Los Angeles for WrestleMania.

The legendary star disappeared from television not long after WrestleMania 38. He went on to have surgery after dealing with debilitating back problems. Ever since he ceased appearing on television, Randy has mostly stayed out of the public eye.

The Viper possibly appearing at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood is big news. With his arrival could come answers on his status both immediately and going forward, although an update isn't necessarily positive.

Nobody quite knows what to expect from The Legend Killer this weekend, but this article will look at a handful of things that could potentially come out of his reported arrival in Los Angeles. What might The Viper do?

Below are five things Randy Orton could do at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. He could announce his retirement

𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖝/𝕸𝖊𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖈 #ThankYouHimeka ❤️ @_saligia__ Man, I don't know if I'm ready for you to acknowledge this, but here it goes...



Randy Orton could be at the verge of retiring. He required a fusion in the lower back that would require him to have a lengthy recovery. (1) Man, I don't know if I'm ready for you to acknowledge this, but here it goes... Randy Orton could be at the verge of retiring. He required a fusion in the lower back that would require him to have a lengthy recovery. (1) https://t.co/Fqk0F9tbPR

Unfortunately, while many fans hope to see Randy Orton return to action and finish out the remaining years of his career, there's no guarantee that he'll be announcing a return to the ring. However, there's a chance that Orton may reveal the opposite.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that the popular WWE star is months away from potentially returning to action, which could signify that his recovery is either moving slowly, or he's not healing as many hoped.

There's a chance that due to the severity of his injury, his age, and how he's recovering, Orton may decide to retire from the company. His potential appearance at The Show of Shows could be to say goodbye to the WWE Universe.

#4. Randy Orton could have an impromptu match at WWE WrestleMania 39

LA Knight on SmackDown

While Dave Meltzer did report that Randy Orton is unlikely to return to action in the immediate future, reports aren't always accurate. In fact, they're oftentimes not quite right due to any number of reasons, including for the sake of keeping a surprise.

The story of the former Heavyweight Champion being injured could still be fabricated and planted by those in WWE to keep a return to action as a surprise. The Viper could end up being involved in an impromptu bout as early as tonight.

Both Bobby Lashley and LA Knight have indicated that they want to compete at WWE WrestleMania. Orton could potentially fight either one of the talented stars at the biggest show of the year in a moment that fans will never forget.

#3. He could just watch WWE WrestleMania 39 as a fan

Both options listed in this article are extremes. One theory is that the former WWE Champion will retire from the in-ring competition, while the other could see him immediately back in action.

While both options are certainly possible, there's also a less exciting and noteworthy possibility. Randy Orton may be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 and not appear on television during either night of the stellar event.

Orton could be in California for any number of reasons. He may have wanted to attend the Hall of Fame to see his long-time opponent Rey Mysterio be inducted, or he may want to hang out backstage for the show, or he could be working behind the scenes.

Randy may not appear on WrestleMania and instead simply watch as a fan like everybody else.

#2. Matt Riddle & Randy Orton could return as a tag team

RK-Bro could return

Prior to Randy Orton leaving Monday Night RAW, he was part of an oddball tag team with Matt Riddle. The two didn't make much sense as a unit, but for whatever reason, they had fantastic on-screen chemistry, and fans gravitated towards the pair.

Unfortunately, Matt has had his own set of issues. He had a memorable feud with Seth Rollins after Orton vanished from television but was eventually lost in the shuffle until he was written off television via an assault from Solo Sikoa.

Riddle was written off WWE RAW due to an alleged Wellness Policy failure and hasn't appeared in months. Both members of RK-Bro could potentially return to programming together and resume their roles as a tag team moving forward.

They could even challenge whoever wins the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Title match.

#1. Randy Orton could attack Cody Rhodes during or after his match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns

Randy Orton has a lot of history with most superstars thanks to being a full-time competitor for over twenty years. He has a history with Cody Rhodes, in particular, as the two feuded and later worked together in the Legacy faction.

The American Nightmare is set to clash with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania on Sunday. The bout is the biggest in Cody's career and one of the most anticipated matches in the company's history.

Given Orton's history with Cody, he'd be the perfect star to either cost Rhodes the win so he doesn't lose under fair circumstances.

An even more intriguing possibility is that Randy could attack Rhodes after The American Nightmare wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Either way, a new major feud is set up moving forward.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes