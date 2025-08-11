Former world champion may return to WWE RAW and confront Seth Rollins tonight

Seth Rollins has been riding on red-hot momentum since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. The Visionary has made lots of enemies in the past few months, who have been hovering over his head. Last week, LA Knight confronted him, CM Punk ambushed him, and Roman Reigns also tried to get his hands on him.

Ad

However, tonight, Jey Uso may return and confront Rollins. The former World Heavyweight Champion has been absent from the programming since SummerSlam. He might show up and stand toe-to-toe against The Architect in the middle of the ring. Jey could express his desire to recapture the title that once adorned his shoulder.

Losing the title to Gunther in just 51 days and then watching The Visionary claim it tactfully at the summer spectacle might fuel The YEET Master's desire to reclaim the big gold. Citing his SummerSlam victory over Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Jey Uso could put Seth Rollins on notice. He has a very good reason to demand a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, Clash in Paris is just a few weeks away, and Uso needs a big feud to keep his momentum going. He is coming off a monumental victory at SummerSlam, making his inclusion in a big feud indispensable. Currently, Rollins and his faction have been the hottest thing on RAW, and so Main Event Jey may go right after The Vision, challenging its leader.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Besides, going up against one of the top heel factions will also strengthen his babyface persona, making him look like a true underdog. This could help the creative team put Jey Uso in the spotlight. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins already has LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns to worry about. The addition of Jey Uso in the mix will be intriguing to see. However, it is only speculation.

Ad

Ad

Jey Uso may face Seth Rollins and his faction in a tag team warfare

Seth Rollins has been wreaking havoc on RAW alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Currently, a lot of superstars have been involved in a feud with The Vision on RAW, including CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns. There are chances that Jey Uso may get involved in the mix in the coming weeks.

Ad

The YEET Master may team up with Punk and Knight to face Rollins and Co. in a multiple-person tag team match. Although Reigns is currently a part of this storyline, he is expected to go on a break soon. This would leave the babyface team with a void of a superstar, which Jey Uso could fill.

WWE is currently focusing on Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed as a collective force. The group has also recently gained its identity as The Vision. Therefore, faction warfare seems inevitable as it will help The Visionary and his stablemates establish themselves as a dominant group.

Besides, the company will put Jey Uso in the world title picture sooner or later, and hence, this would be a way to start his storyline. Initially, the 39-year-old could feud with the entire faction, which could eventually lead to a singles feud with Seth Rollins over the World Heavyweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!