Former world champion potentially leaving company, underutilized talent - 5 WWE stars who must turn heel following Backlash

WWE Backlash was an incredible show. The event featured major surprises, such as appearances from Savio Vega and Carlito, along with several fantastic matches. The show was a delightful experience for most fans.

Another reason why the show was so enjoyable was the audience. The Puerto Rican fans were loud and made their opinions known about each wrestler. Some stars received a positive reception from the audience while others drew their ire, but every star received a reaction of some kind.

These fan reactions are often critical for World Wrestling Entertainment, as the tides of the audience can often influence what direction the company takes. If a superstar is cheered heavily, they may be pushed as a babyface. If they're booed, they may be used as a heel.

This article will look at five stars who must turn heel in the weeks following Backlash. This may be due to the aforementioned crowd reaction or simply as a way to freshen up their characters.

Below are five WWE stars who must turn heel following Backlash.

#5. Matt Riddle is yet to be heel since joining the company

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is a legitimate athlete. The former mixed martial artist had success before joining WWE, but has since found further success in the titanic wrestling promotion. He's held tag gold on both NXT and RAW, along with the United States Championship.

The Original Bro is an interesting case as he's been a babyface ever since joining WWE in 2018. After five years, it could finally be time to shake things up and have him take on a villainous slant.

Given his relationship with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, he could turn heel on the popular Canadian duo. Sami obviously likes and trusts Riddle, while Owens seemingly finds him annoying. Riddle capitalizing on this by hurting Sami could make for a fun story.

#4. Butch could turn and become The Bruiserweight

Butch on SmackDown

Butch is one of the best wrestlers in WWE. Currently signed to the SmackDown brand, The Bruiserweight is a former NXT United Kingdom Champion, the second-ever wrestle to hold the now defunct title.

The British star is currently part of The Brawling Brutes, a SmackDown stable alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The group became popular organically while opposing Imperium last year.

Many fans have been begging for Butch to return to his Pete Dunne name and once again wrestle as The Bruiserweight. If the change does happen, a heel turn could be the perfect way to kickstart it. An angry Pete Dunne attacking Sheamus or Ridge could make for a fun time.

#3. Dana Brooke needs a change

Dana Brooke has been with WWE for a long time. She first joined the company in 2013 and was part of the main roster by 2016. During her time with World Wrestling Entertainment, Dana has only ever held the 24/7 Championship.

The Total Diva isn't doing a lot these days. While she's a regular on Main Event, often guiding the stars of tomorrow, fans have been begging for her to be given a chance on RAW or SmackDown. Fans have been making hashtags or bringing signs to show support.

If WWE wants to capitalize on the Dana Brooke audience without pushing her as a top babyface, a heel turn could immediately give her some momentum. Dana could even team up with Emma once again and the two could pursue tag team gold.

#2. Drew McIntyre could turn heel ahead of potentially leaving WWE

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of the most physically imposing wrestlers in WWE. He's tall, muscular, and intense. The former world champion also has plenty of charisma and athleticism, capable of doing impressive dives despite his massive frame.

The big man has been away from television ever since WrestleMania 39 where he, Sheamus, and Gunther put on a classic. His contract is allegedly set to expire next year and some believe he may be on his way out of WWE.

Whether Drew will leave within the next 12 months or not, a heel turn could be in order. After being a babyface for nearly three and a half years, a villainous turn would freshen him up considerably. Plus, imagine The Scottish Psychopath vs. Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes. There could be incredible bouts.

#1. The Backlash fans turned on Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is one of the most successful female stars of all time. She's won a world title at WrestleMania on two separate occasions and is the longest reigning women's champion in modern WWE history.

The EST of WWE has been one of the most popular stars in the company for several years now, but the Backlash audience didn't reflect that. When Bianca fought IYO SKY, the audience fully supported the Damage CTRL member.

There's a chance that the backlash at Backlash was a one-time thing, but there's also a chance that the crowd is beginning to turn on Belair. If that's the case, a turn may be a wise move. There are plenty of exciting babyfaces for her to wrestle, which would open her up to new feuds and stories.

