Former world champion to be taken off WWE TV after this weekend for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

WWE is set to host Saturday Night's Main Event in less than 24 hours from Tampa, Florida. Several superstars will compete at the show, some with a mission to win a championship while others are looking to make a statement. However, for one particular star, it could be a dreadful night, as he might be taken off WWE TV after this weekend.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will lock horns in a barbaric Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event. This rivalry has transcended the heights of ferocity, and two former world champions will look to put an end to this once and for all. This match is expected to be an absolute carnage, and fans might witness bloodshed within the steel structure.

Priest is currently the favorite to walk out victorious, as he might slay The Scottish Warrior. There is a good possibility that McIntyre could disappear from WWE TV following the Steel Cage match and remain on hiatus for a few weeks. Losing against his bitter rival would deal a crushing blow to his pride, and this is a major reason why WWE may prefer to keep him away from TV for a while.

Besides, Drew McIntyre's absence will help the company transition to fresh things, marking the end of his feud with Damian Priest. Meanwhile, The Archer of Infamy can get involved in a fresh storyline on SmackDown. On the other hand, The Scottish Warrior could recover from the aftermath of the Steel Cage match and come back with a fresh new goal.

However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. Will Priest be able to defeat McIntyre, or will the latter grab another big victory over The Punisher? It remains to be seen.

Drew McIntyre to chase a WWE title after wrapping up his feud with Damian Priest?

Drew McIntyre's feud with Damian Priest is likely to end at Saturday Night's Main Event. But what's next for him after he's done with Priest? There is a possibility that Triple H could put him in a big feud, potentially in the title picture. It has been a while since McIntyre became a champion.

The 39-year-old may go after the United States Championship on SmackDown. It would not be wrong to say that The Scottish Warrior has been around the title picture lately. He even competed for that very championship at Backlash 2025 in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

With Damian Priest potentially heading in another direction after Saturday Night's Main Event, Drew McIntyre may start a full-fledged feud with Jacob Fatu. While it may not happen right away after SNME, it could happen after he comes back from his potential hiatus.

Only time will tell what happens, as the angle is currently a mere speculation. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for The Scottish Warrior.

