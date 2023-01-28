Former world champion, top returning star - 5 superstars who could eliminate Brock Lesnar from the WWE Royal Rumble

Huge news for the WWE Royal Rumble came out of Friday Night SmackDown. A segment featuring several participants in the 30-man over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble Match resulted in chaos and a major surprise.

The New Day's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods were engaging in a war of words with The Miz and Austin Theory. As things turned physical, Bobby Lashley joined the fray. As if that wasn't chaotic enough, Brock Lesnar appeared for the second time this week and laid Bobby out with an F5.

From there, The Beast took the microphone and noted that he'd see Lashley at the WWE Royal Rumble. It was later confirmed that the former Universal Champion would participate in the epic 30-man bout.

Given how destructive Lesnar is, he is instantly the favorite to win the big-time bout. Still, his win is far from guaranteed. While it will be difficult, some superstars might eliminate The Beast from the match. This article will look at a handful of those who could pull off the herculean task.

#5. Bobby Lashley could eliminate his rival in the WWE Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley is one of the most imposing superstars in pro wrestling today. Despite his age, he's in better shape and far more intimidating than most members of the WWE roster. Lashley has won numerous championships in and out of the company.

The All Mighty is confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble, and he could certainly end up winning the bout. He's a former world champion who has proven himself to be capable of main eventing in the past. While he may have been one of the favorites to win, Brock Lesnar could be a thorn in Bobby's side.

Brock and Bobby have had issues with each other for over a year. The two titans have had two big matches, with each walking away with a victory. They've also brawled and assaulted each other.

Given Brock has gotten the upper hand on Lashley for a few appearances in a row now, The All Mighty could return the favor by tossing out The Beast at the WWE Royal Rumble.

#4. Austin Theory could shockingly eliminate The Beast

Austin Theory

Austin Theory has often been called the future of WWE, but he could go on to prove that he truly is "The Now" at the WWE Royal Rumble. The reigning United States Champion has already been announced for the big-time bout.

The idea of Theory winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match seemed ludicrous a handful of months ago. He was on a massive losing streak, and his schtick felt quite limiting. Since snapping and reinventing himself, Theory has become a top contender for any belt and a threat in any match.

While Austin Theory eliminating Brock Lesnar may seem impossible, A-Town's Finest has an incredibly impressive physique. He's young, quick, and powerful.

Above all else, however, The Now is sneaky. This behavior could lead to him shockingly eliminating The Beast.

#3. Drew McIntyre has tossed Lesnar out of the WWE Royal Rumble in the past

𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️ @TheEnduringIcon Drew McIntyre eliminating Brock Lesnar from the men's 2020 Royal Rumble match after Lesnar eliminated around half of the field was magical.



Listen to that reaction. A star-making moment for Drew Drew McIntyre eliminating Brock Lesnar from the men's 2020 Royal Rumble match after Lesnar eliminated around half of the field was magical. Listen to that reaction. A star-making moment for Drew https://t.co/a5Xd4p6770

Drew McIntyre is always a threat. The Scot had a solid run with WWE beginning in the late 00s but reinvented himself after being released. Upon returning to the company, McIntyre dominated NXT and Monday Night RAW. He's currently a top star on SmackDown.

Given that he's a former world champion and Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre is as likely a victor as anybody else. He's proven that he can make it to the end of the match and stand tall, even when The Beast is involved.

The Scottish Warrior could eliminate Brock Lesnar from the WWE Royal Rumble because he's already done it. As shown in the video above, Drew hit The Claymore on Lesnar during the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match and sent The Beast packing. Could Drew repeat the moment three years later?

#2. Omos has the size to eliminate Brock Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble

Omos will be in the Royal Rumble

Omos is a major threat to everyone in the WWE Royal Rumble. The Nigerian Giant is one of the tallest wrestlers ever to compete and is also one of the meanest. With MVP's guidance, he could be a potential winner in San Antonio, Texas.

While many stars have a history with The Beast, Omos and Brock have primarily been apart. Lesnar's part-time status and Omos' time as a bodyguard and tag team likely contributed to the pair not meeting in the ring.

Given that Omos has been announced for the WWE Royal Rumble, there's a strong chance that the two will stand toe-to-toe. If this happens, Brock may find himself outmatched and overpowered, which rarely happens.

Omos is one of the few stars who could toss Brock out of the ring without Lesnar being able to stop him.

#1. Cody Rhodes could make a massive impact at the WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is another favorite to win the big bout. He returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania 38 last year and hoped to headline WrestleMania Hollywood in a few months. Winning the 2023 Royal Rumble Match could help him accomplish that goal.

Rhodes and Lesnar don't have much history together, but the two will probably have a date with destiny. If Cody's push to the top of World Wrestling Entertainment goes as planned, a big-time bout with Brock feels inevitable.

If WWE wants to put the seal of approval on The American Nightmare and fully legitimize him as a top threat, throwing Brock Lesnar out of the WWE Royal Rumble is the way to go about it. This could also potentially set up a rivalry between the two.

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes