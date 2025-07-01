  • home icon
Former World Heavyweight Champion to leave WWE forever after losing Title vs. Career match? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 01, 2025
Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer.

WWE has been riding a massive wave of success under Triple H’s creative regime. John Cena is currently in the midst of his Retirement Tour. He will end his iconic in-ring career in December 2025. Interestingly, another legend is set to call it quits from the squared circle this year.

Gunther is all set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, which will emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 12. To raise the stakes of the match, the Triple H-led creative team could make it a Title vs. Career bout in the coming weeks.

Given that it's Goldberg's retirement match, the former World Heavyweight Champion will likely lose the bout and leave the company forever, ending his in-ring stint at 58.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this point.

WWE veteran terms the build-up to Gunther vs. Goldberg at SNME XL “miserable”

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that the build-up to Gunther vs. Goldberg has been “miserable" so far.

The veteran also wondered if Da Man would agree to lose to The Ring General in his retirement bout.

"First of all, man, the way they've booked this whole thing has been absolutely miserable because what should happen is if they wanna save Gunther, Gunther should go over," Russo said. "However, this is supposed to be Goldberg's last match, and I find it hard to believe that Goldberg's gonna okay that. 'I'm just gonna come in, and I'm gonna have a match where I'm gonna lose to Gunther.' That doesn't sound like the Goldberg I know, but the Goldberg I know was 25 years ago, so maybe he's changed." [01:55–02:29]
It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for Gunther vs. Goldberg at SNME XL.

Edited by Yash Mittal
