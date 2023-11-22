Former World Heavyweight Champion to replace Jey Uso at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames? Massive swerve explored

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 is set to feature Jey Uso in a star-studded battle. But could someone replace him at the last moment to join Cody Rhodes' team?

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes revealed that Randy Orton will return after 18 months to join him, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to take on The Judgment Day with Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Could the battle feature a massive swerve?

CM Punk is widely rumored to return to the company at the upcoming event in Chicago. The promotion may have announced Randy Orton's comeback beforehand to suppress expectations of The Straight Edge Superstar's arrival. However, that could be a part of something bigger planned for the event.

Jey Uso seemed worried when Rhodes announced Orton as their partner. Considering his harsh history with The Viper, Main Event Jey may decide not to team up with his former rival, or someone from The Judgment Day might take him out before the battle. After this happens, CM Punk could enter the WarGames match as a surprise to ensure Team Cody's victory in his hometown of Chicago.

While this is just speculation, it could be one of the most memorable returns of all time if it materializes.

Jey Uso may have a new target after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Days before his upcoming premium live event match, Jey Uso participated in an interview. During the chat, the former Bloodline member revealed he wanted to dethrone Gunther to become the new Intercontinental Champion. He described how his family members have held the title, and he would like to continue the trend.

"I want my first one. It ain't even the big one. I want that IC Title. My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to da*n run that."

A rivalry between the two prominent stars will instantly become one of the most intriguing things on WWE RAW. But what if The Miz dethrones Gunther at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames? To see how he could be aided by former Tag Team Champions, click here.