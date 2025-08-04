Former World Heavyweight Champion to take out Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW after his return? Exploring the possibility 

Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam Night Two sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. In the main event of the premium live event, Cody Rhodes dethroned John Cena as the Undisputed WWE Champion in a brutal Street Fight. After the bout, Cena's emotional moment with the fans was interrupted by Lesnar, who laid him out with an F-5. That said, The Beast Incarnate's long-awaited return may start on a shocking note, as he could get taken out by Gunther on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Ring General lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk in the main event of SummerSlam Night One. We have seen in the past that Gunther's default response to losing is unhinged violence. After losing the world title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, the former Imperium leader went on to launch an attack on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on the following RAW.Hence, it won't be surprising if the 37-year-old reacts to his latest loss by pulling off a shocking move on the upcoming edition of the red brand. Why Brock Lesnar could be the one to suffer his wrath? Because there would be no better way to put the entire roster on notice than to take out The Beast Incarnate just a day after his shocking return.Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar is considered a dream match by many. The former World Heavyweight Champion has previously referred to Lesnar as his &quot;End Boss.&quot; Interestingly, reports have suggested that The Ring General could be John Cena's final opponent before the latter's retirement in December this year.If this is true, considering Brock Lesnar targeted Cena upon returning, Gunther's shocking attack on The Beast Incarnate could serve as the catalyst to The Ring General and The Last Real Champion entering into each other's orbit. During this week's edition of the red brand, Lesnar may come out to cut a promo, explaining his actions at SummerSlam. In a shocking turn of events, an irate Gunther could attack the 48-year-old from behind and viciously assault him.Most of Gunther's career in the Stamford-based promotion has centered around championships. While it is certainly an impressive feat, the Triple H-led creative team may need to add more depth to The Ring General's character outside of title pursuits. With the World Heavyweight Championship now revolving around the rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, it would be the perfect time to book the 37-year-old in a marquee non-title program.That said, it is just speculation for now.Triple H reacts to Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam 2025During the SummerSlam Post-Show, WWE CCO Triple H provided his reaction to Brock Lesnar's shocking return after nearly two years at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Beast Incarnate targeted John Cena after the latter suffered a loss against Cody Rhodes in the main event.The Game discussed how Brock's presence significantly changes the dynamic of the Stamford-based promotion and adds a layer of unpredictability to the product.&quot;My reaction was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, which was, if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn't be here anymore. The dynamic in the room in WWE changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable.&quot;It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Brock Lesnar in the Stamford-based promotion.