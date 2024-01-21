Former WWE Champion to be added to CM Punk vs Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 following return? Potential triple-threat match explored

As per a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Seth Rollins vs CM Punk is the slated match to take place at WrestleMania 40. However, Rollins suffered an injury on RAW last week which has put a question mark over his future. Speculations suggest that The Visionary should be ready by the time WrestleMania arrives on the horizon.

The Visionary suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus. He would require around 4 weeks off unless he needs to go for surgery which would increase the time. This is the first time Rollins is likely to main event WrestleMania and he would surely not want to miss the chance.

WWE could still go ahead with CM Punk vs Seth Rollins by adding Brock Lesnar to the equation. It has been reported that The Beast Incarnate is soon to return. By adding a third person to the match, the weight of the match will be reduced for Rollins and he could be protected in the match as he won't have to carry it.

WWE addressed Seth Rollins' injury on RAW

WWE has officially acknowledged Rollins' injury on the most recent SmackDown episode, affirming that he will open RAW next week to "discuss his prospects as the World Heavyweight Champion."

The World Champion will make his future known on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Rollins is still slated for a match at WrestleMania 40:

“As of an hour ago, Seth Rollins and Punk are still scheduled for WrestleMania. As far as that could change? Yes. I was told yes, it could change, but it's up in the air. But right now, he's still on WrestleMania.'' said Meltzer

He further added that Rollins' injury is significant. While the exact extent of his injury is unknown, only time will tell what the future holds for Rollins and his plans for WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Seth Rollins will be able to compete at Wrestlemania 40? Tell us in the comment section.

