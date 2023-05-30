Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio hits back at his critics (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio recently explained why some people think negatively about his in-ring approach.

Del Rio, also known as Alberto El Patron, is best known for his time in WWE between 2009 and 2016. The 46-year-old used to perform high-flying moves earlier in his career before adjusting his style more than a decade ago.

The Mexican told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that his detractors are probably envious of his success:

"This is so funny in the wrestling business, because we always hear stupid people saying, 'Oh, he doesn't have too many moves in his repertoire,' or 'He's not that great, he's not that good,' but the people go crazy for you!" Del Rio said. "So, are you saying this because you envy something from me and I have so many things that you don't have, and that makes you feel frustrated? Then that's your problem. I just go out there and have fun every single night." [From 06:57 – 07:30]

Why Alberto Del Rio changed his moveset

WWE fans might not be familiar with Alberto Del Rio's acrobatic in-ring style. Before joining WWE, he sometimes performed dives and moonsaults while wrestling under the name Dos Caras Jr.

Del Rio went on to explain that he changed his style after learning which moves worked best for him:

"There was a night, and if you don't believe me just go and search my videos as Dos Caras Jr., I used to be a high-flyer, a heavyweight high-flyer doing moonsaults, doing dives, crazy dives. I was the first one jumping from just one jump all the way from the middle of the ring to the top rope and then diving outside the ring. I used to do a lot of stuff, it's just through the years you learn which stuff works for you and which stuff don't." [From 07:30 – 08:01]

The 2011 Royal Rumble winner also spoke about a wrestler who could be the next version of Rey Mysterio in WWE.

