  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Former WWE Champion to cost Jacob Fatu and officially join Solo Sikoa and MFT? Exploring SummerSlam possibility 

Former WWE Champion to cost Jacob Fatu and officially join Solo Sikoa and MFT? Exploring SummerSlam possibility 

By Sheron
Published Jul 29, 2025 23:09 GMT
Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, WWE fan [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, WWE fan [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Jacob Fatu’s feud with Solo Sikoa and his MFTs will continue at WWE SummerSlam. The two former stablemates will face each other for the United States Championship.

Ad

After Fatu turned on Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank and his eventual loss of the United States Title at Night of Champions, Sikoa’s group has changed a lot. Not only did Talla Tonga join him, with Tonga Loa also returning, but the group even got some help from The Miz. On the last episode of WWE SmackDown, The A-Lister took on The Samoan Werewolf.

While Sikoa and the MFT do have the numbers on their side, Fatu has Jimmy Uso in his corner. However, the wild card could still be The Miz. At SummerSlam, it won't be entirely surprising if the former WWE Champion comes out to help Sikoa retain the title. This will further The Samoan Werewolf's ongoing feud with the heel stable. Moreover, The Miz could also join the group in a bid to revive his career, which has seen a downward slide lately.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

But why would The Miz team with MFT and Solo Sikoa to help him retain the United States Championship? This could have another angle where The Miz wants the title for himself. His interaction and helping the group could be done just to further his own interests. This would be a shocking reveal once The A-Lister turns on Sikoa and challenges for the title.

WWE could also have a stipulation made official on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, where it could be announced that no MFT member is allowed at ringside. Then, The Miz showing up to help Sikoa would be a great move for the heels.

Ad

However, it must be noted that the above angle is just speculation for now, and only time will tell what goes down at SummerSlam this weekend.

Solo Sikoa needs to retain the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam

While Jacob Fatu is over with the crowd and one of the top stars on the blue brand currently, Solo Sikoa needs to retain his title to appear credible. This will elevate the leader of the MFT to a new level.

Ad

Not only does the title add value to the heel stable, but it also boosts the status of Sikoa as a singles star if he manages to hand Fatu his second loss in singles competition. Fans will want a heel stable to be led by a credible threat, which he has not been booked as.

Ad

If Fatu wins the title back, the feud will still continue, but Sikoa and the MFT won’t feel like a monster heel stable; they should be booked as. WWE also has to establish Talla Tonga and remove the stain of botches from Tonga Loa.

This is the perfect opportunity for all of those by having Sikoa retain the title at SummerSlam in order to elevate his status and the credibility of his stable.

About the author
Sheron

Sheron

Twitter icon

Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications