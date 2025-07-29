Former WWE Champion to cost Jacob Fatu and officially join Solo Sikoa and MFT? Exploring SummerSlam possibility 

Jacob Fatu’s feud with Solo Sikoa and his MFTs will continue at WWE SummerSlam. The two former stablemates will face each other for the United States Championship.After Fatu turned on Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank and his eventual loss of the United States Title at Night of Champions, Sikoa’s group has changed a lot. Not only did Talla Tonga join him, with Tonga Loa also returning, but the group even got some help from The Miz. On the last episode of WWE SmackDown, The A-Lister took on The Samoan Werewolf.While Sikoa and the MFT do have the numbers on their side, Fatu has Jimmy Uso in his corner. However, the wild card could still be The Miz. At SummerSlam, it won't be entirely surprising if the former WWE Champion comes out to help Sikoa retain the title. This will further The Samoan Werewolf's ongoing feud with the heel stable. Moreover, The Miz could also join the group in a bid to revive his career, which has seen a downward slide lately.But why would The Miz team with MFT and Solo Sikoa to help him retain the United States Championship? This could have another angle where The Miz wants the title for himself. His interaction and helping the group could be done just to further his own interests. This would be a shocking reveal once The A-Lister turns on Sikoa and challenges for the title.WWE could also have a stipulation made official on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, where it could be announced that no MFT member is allowed at ringside. Then, The Miz showing up to help Sikoa would be a great move for the heels.However, it must be noted that the above angle is just speculation for now, and only time will tell what goes down at SummerSlam this weekend.Solo Sikoa needs to retain the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlamWhile Jacob Fatu is over with the crowd and one of the top stars on the blue brand currently, Solo Sikoa needs to retain his title to appear credible. This will elevate the leader of the MFT to a new level. Not only does the title add value to the heel stable, but it also boosts the status of Sikoa as a singles star if he manages to hand Fatu his second loss in singles competition. Fans will want a heel stable to be led by a credible threat, which he has not been booked as.If Fatu wins the title back, the feud will still continue, but Sikoa and the MFT won’t feel like a monster heel stable; they should be booked as. WWE also has to establish Talla Tonga and remove the stain of botches from Tonga Loa.This is the perfect opportunity for all of those by having Sikoa retain the title at SummerSlam in order to elevate his status and the credibility of his stable.