Former WWE Champion eyeing numerous titles? - 4 reasons why Drew McIntyre should not join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is on top of the world in WWE. The faction features four champions, all of which are some of the most popular and compelling superstars across all the brands in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Despite their massive levels of success, the group still wants to grow. In recent weeks, the members of the faction have attempted to recruit several top-level stars to join their ranks. This includes Jimmy Uso from SmackDown, Trick Williams from NXT, and Jey Uso from RAW.

For now, the group only has four members, but there is a chance that could change very soon. When the faction beat down Jey Uso following him forcefully rejecting their offer, Drew teased helping his former rival. Ultimately, however, Uso was left to be beaten down.

While others helped Jey in the end, many wonder if Drew's behavior could lead to him potentially joining The Judgment Day. There are certainly plenty of reasons why McIntyre joining the faction could be a good idea. But there are also many reasons why the former World Champion joining the group could be seen as a mistake. This article will dive into some of those examples.

Below are four reasons why Drew McIntyre should not join The Judgment Day in WWE.

#4. The group is acting manipulative and recruiting numerous stars at once

The Judgment Day is comprised of four members. Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio are the prominent figures within the group. Edge was once the leader, but that was well over a year ago.

JD McDoangh is attempting to join the WWE faction but has thus far been unsuccessful in stating his case. Meanwhile, the crew is recruiting numerous others. As noted, they've tried to bring Jey Uso, Trick Williams, and Jimmy Uso into the fold.

The fact that they were trying to recruit both Jimmy and Jey despite their issues with each other in WWE speaks to how manipulative the faction is. Drew McIntyre would be wise to avoid.

#3. Drew McIntyre likely doesn't want to share the spotlight

Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

The Judgment Day is a unique take on a faction. Most stables in and outside of WWE follow a fairly similar pattern. No matter how many members are in the group, there's one head honcho. Gunther leads Imperium, and Roman Reigns runs The Bloodline.

Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio run things differently, however. There is no defined leader of the pack. The heel stable members claim that all four are equal.

While that may sound appealing to some, it may be less compelling to others. Somebody like Drew McIntyre may want the spotlight for himself. If he were to lead a faction, perhaps that'd be something, but joining a group and becoming 20% of something greater is probably less-than-appealing for The Scottish Warrior.

#2. He likely wants to win some of the various WWE titles that they possess

Anybody trying to deny the success of The Judgment Day in WWE would be misguided to do so. While an argument can be made that the various ways that they obtain their accolades are far from fair, the group holds plenty of championship gold.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions. Dirty Dom is the reigning North American Champion. On top of those titles, Rhea Ripley holds the covered Women's World Champion. Judgment Day is dripping in gold.

Some may see the group's success as a positive, but Mcintyre could become frustrated by it. Numerous titles that he could challenge for are taken by his stablemates, which means he can't attempt to win them. Plus, Priest has the Money in the Bank briefcase, which may further limit McIntyre's title opportunities. It isn't worth it for the former WWE Champion.

#1. Joining The Judgment Day will make The Scottish Warrior a lot of enemies

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

The final reason why Drew McIntyre shouldn't join The Judgment Day comes down to one simple fact. Most WWE stars who aren't part of the faction despise the group. This seemingly rings true across all three brands.

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan are some WWE RAW stars who hate The Judgment Day. AJ Styles and The O.C. seemingly feel similarly on SmackDown. Even NXT's Carmelo Hayes, Dragon Lee, and Lyra Valkyria detest the fearsome foursome.

McIntyre joining The Judgment Day would be a guaranteed way to earn himself animosity amongst numerous stars across all three brands. While Drew isn't afraid of a challenge, he probably does not want nearly everybody in the company to hate him in exchange for the support of just four people.

Do you think Drew McIntyre should join The Judgment Day?