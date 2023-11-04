Former WWE Champion to fight for a title in an impromptu match at Crown Jewel? Massive hint analyzed 

With less than 24 hours remaining until the highly anticipated Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, excitement among fans continues to build. The company has already announced a series of highly anticipated clashes, including the showdown between Roman Reigns and LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, recent reports have surfaced indicating the presence of The Miz in Saudi Arabia, potentially marking his involvement at the spectacular PLE. This report has sparked speculation about the A-lister potentially participating in an impromptu Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther, following their intense segment on a recent episode of WWE RAW.

For those unaware, the most recent segment of Miz TV featured Imperium as a special guest and witnessed Miz getting humiliated by the villainous faction.

This culminated in an altercation that saw Gunther deliver a vicious chop to Miz's chest. Additionally, this segment has also fueled rumors of an impending babyface turn for Miz within the company.

Despite the heated segment and Miz's presence in Saudi Arabia before Crown Jewel, a title match between Miz and Gunther during the event seems unlikely. Gunther will most likely be unavailable for the PLE, as he is presently advertised as the main event of a WWE house show in the US on the same day as Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Nevertheless, an eventual clash between these stars appears imminent in the near future, which may lead to The Miz's complete heroic transformation.

Current plans for The Miz at Crown Jewel 2023

According to recent reports, The Miz is expected to host another edition of Miz TV during the upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. It is speculated that Grayson Waller, who is currently aligned with the SmackDown brand, might be the special guest on this edition. The report also suggests the inclusion of a local personality alongside them during the Miz TV segment.

The inclusion of a local personality seems to dispel the speculations regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's potential special appearance and debut at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The planned segment between Miz and Waller is also likely to sow more seeds for Miz's eventual face turn, considering that Waller currently portrays a villainous character on SmackDown.

Overall, it will be intriguing to witness how events unfold at the upcoming Premium Live Event, particularly as The Miz and Grayson Waller are expected to be involved in an unannounced special segment.

