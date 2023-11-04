Crown Jewel 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo to debut in WWE and confront 33-year-old star? Chances of it happening after massive tease

Crown Jewel 2023 is anticipated to deliver multiple surprises and climactic endings to some highly awaited clashes. Some excitement among fans was triggered recently by Grayson Waller's remarks about Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the Premium Live Event. Subsequently, recent rumors hint at a potential Grayson Waller segment during the Saudi Arabia show.

This gave rise to speculation about a scenario where Ronaldo would confront Grayson Waller during his segment. However, despite these recent teasers, this scenario appears highly unlikely due to scheduling conflicts for the renowned footballer.

It is noteworthy that Ronaldo's club, Al Nassr, is scheduled to compete against Al-Khaleej in the King of Champions tournament on the same day as Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Both sporting events are set to take place on Saturday, November 4 in the Kingdom.

Additionally, recent reports have surfaced about Grayson Waller's role in the show. According to these reports, a surprise Miz TV segment is in the works, where The Miz will host Grayson Waller alongside a prominent local figure. It appears evident that the potential confrontation between Ronaldo and Waller is far from becoming a reality, at least during the Crown Jewel Premium Live event.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to witness how events unfold at Crown Jewel, especially with the special segment featuring Miz and Grayson Waller.

Drew McIntyre comments on Broken Dreams before Crown Jewel 2023

At Crown Jewel 2023, Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face off against Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship match. Throughout the buildup to this event, the Scottish Warrior has frequently referenced his iconic theme song, "Broken Dreams."

In a recent TikTok video, McIntyre even hinted at the potential return of his beloved "Broken Dreams" theme. The former Royal Rumble winner also reminisced about last year's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, where his iconic theme song made a memorable comeback, adding to the anticipation surrounding the potential return of the cherished theme at Crown Jewel 2023.

The former WWE Champion stated:

“I see the Broken Dreams comments, I love it myself, I reference it all the time, we had it [CATC] in the UK & they seem to know all the words, so when it comes back at some point in the future, everybody better know the words. I will push for it & it will be there at some point.”

It will be intriguing to witness how things will unfold at Crown Jewel 2023, particularly with the speculation surrounding McIntyre's potential heel turn and alignment with the villainous faction.

There is also the looming possibility of a Damian Priest Money in the Bank cash-in during the clash between the Scottish Warrior and the Visionary at Crown Jewel.

