Will Cristiano Ronaldo appear at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Find out the likely truth

Word on the internet is that Cristiano Ronaldo could allegedly receive $40 to $50 million if he decides to show up at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. With that being said, the star footballer might not appear at the upcoming premium live event due to a specific reason.

Ronaldo’s club, Al Nassr, is set to take on Al-Khaleej in the King of Champions tournament the same day Crown Jewel takes place in Saudi Arabia. Both sporting events will take place on Saturday, November 4 in the Kingdom. Plus, BWE has clarified that no footballer is apparently scheduled to attend WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

BWE says no footballer will appear at Crown Jewel 2023

In light of these developments, Cristiano Ronaldo most likely won’t appear at WWE’s big PLE at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh next weekend. Fans need not be disappointed though, as 16-time World Champion and Hollywood Superstar John Cena will visit the Kingdom as part of the Crown Jewel 2023 line-up for the first time since 2018.

While WWE hasn’t confirmed Cena’s opponent for Crown Jewel, the GOAT is expected to take on Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline in singles action. The pair have been getting physical on SmackDown for the past many weeks, with their most recent confrontation taking place on the October 20th episode of the blue brand.

Which superstars are confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

WWE has thus far announced four matches for Crown Jewel. The superstars confirmed for the PLE include Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Logan Paul, among others.

Reigns, Rollins, and Ripley will put their world titles on the line next weekend. Fans can check out the updated match card for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 here. It is worth mentioning that more matches might be added to the event on RAW tomorrow night.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of Crown Jewel 2023 as it airs.