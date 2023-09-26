Former WWE Champion to finally return and turn heel on his long-time foe John Cena, setting up a match at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

John Cena finds himself in a precarious predicament as he is set to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. He was initially supposed to team up with AJ Styles, but The Phenomenal One was recently taken out by The Bloodline backstage and might be unable to compete. However, Cena could team up with his old rival, Randy Orton, if he returns to WWE.

Randy Orton has a bone to pick with The Bloodline himself, as they were the ones who took him out, sidelining him with a back injury for over a year. The Viper was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center, which gave rise to speculations that he could soon be returning.

With John Cena missing a partner, Orton would fit well in the tag team bout. However, after he and Cena defeat Sikoa and Uso at Fastlane, The Viper can return to his old ways.

Orton could RKO The Cenation Leader as soon as the match ends and turn heel. The two men have a storied history as rivals, competing in numerous bouts during their careers. However, they have never faced each other at WrestleMania one-on-one. This could lead to a singles contest between the two at next year's Show of Shows.

Grayson Waller criticizes John Cena

The Cenation Leader returned to WWE a few weeks back and has become a staple on SmackDown. However, the former WWE Champion has not competed in a televised match since his return.

John Cena's lack of in-ring action during his latest WWE return has not gone unnoticed. Grayson Waller recently told Australian network SEN that the 16-time world champion should prove his worth by competing in a match.

''He has had this big comeback tour, everyone's so excited, and he hasn't wrestled once. He's telling all these fans, 'I'm coming back, I'm doing all these shows,' and you haven't had a match? Like, what is this? You're a special guest referee? You wanna be a guest on my show?" said Waller.

Cena's last televised match came against Waller's new tag team partner, Austin Theory, at WrestleMania 39. With The Champ being involved in an angle with The Bloodline, he will compete at Fastlane, and a possible reunion with his old foe, Randy Orton, would be a moment to remember.