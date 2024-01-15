Former WWE champion to help Seth Rollins against Jinder Mahal? Exploring WWE Raw scenario

Seth Rollins kicked off 2024 with a victory against Drew McIntyre at WWE Day 1. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned during the same episode, and was confronted by The Rock. In the latest episode, The Modern Day Maharaja confronted The Visionary.

Now, The Visionary doesn’t play around. When Mahal confronted and assaulted him, it led to a title match between them. Tonight, Rollins will take on Mahal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary cannot take the returning Jinder Mahal lightly. The Modern Day Maharaja is much more vicious than before.

However, among everyone else who has challenged or wants to challenge Rollins, there’s one name which is quite popular: CM Punk. WWE has already teased a feud between them, and in order to earn a title opportunity, Punk got himself a slot in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. To ensure he gets a shot at the title against Seth Rollins, the Second City Saint can help The Visionary secure the victory.

The assist can serve as a nod towards the fact that Punk absolutely wants to face Rollins for the title. Lately, the two have taken shots at each other along with cutting a couple of edgy segments. If Punk helps Rollins, it may seem like an upcoming partnership between them, only for Punk to reveal his true intentions.

Wrestling journalist compares Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as champions

Both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are building their own legacy. However, the way they represent the World Championships on WWE TV differs massively. The Visionary is much more present than The Tribal Chief.

As per Bill Apter, even though Reigns is not present as much, he still continues to be a bigger champion.

"Because Roman Reigns is a solid wrestler. You can tell that he respects the title. I love Seth Rollins, one of my favorite wrestlers and personal people. But 'hahahaha' [mimics Seth's gimmick laugh] and the whole thing, the presentation... It just doesn't feel like a world champion to me until he gets in the ring, face-to-face with someone, and he is serious. That looks like a world champion. But Roman Reigns, to me, has the aura of a world champion. Seth Rollins has the aura of a sports entertainment world champion. Reigns has the aura of a professional wrestler champion.”

Currently, Roman Reigns is scheduled for a Fatal 4-Way at Royal Rumble against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

