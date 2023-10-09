Former WWE Champion to help The Judgment Day win back their titles on RAW tonight? Exploring massive twist

Fastlane 2023 proved to be a nightmare for The Judgment Day, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Therefore, the faction might aim to recapture their titles, leading to a potential rematch this week on RAW.

One WWE Superstar who could potentially play a vital role in The Judgment Day reclaiming their championships is Drew McIntyre. Needless to say, McIntyre has been at loggerheads with Cody Rhodes since the latter brought Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW.

The Scottish Warrior has been constantly taking shots at The American Nightmare, warning him of the consequences of his actions. In addition to that, the former WWE Champion has been rumored to undergo a character change for months.

There is a good possibility that Drew McIntyre might turn on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, paving the way for Finn Balor and Damian Priest to win back their Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The Judgment Day duo could recapture their titles as Dominik Mysterio did after losing the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams. Moreover, costing the fan favorites Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will be the perfect way for Drew McIntyre to embrace the dark side.

WWE teases a potential WarGames match for The Judgment Day

Survivor Series 2023 will emanate from Chicago's Allstate Arena, and WWE might have huge things planned for the show. Although there are no reports of the theme of this year's show, the company might be cooking up a WarGames match.

The Judgment Day is heavily speculated to go up against the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in a match at the November spectacle. JD McDonagh could combine forces with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio to equalize the numbers.

This might lead to a four vs. four WarGames bout at Survivor Series this year. WWE has apparently been teasing it on recent episodes of Monday Night RAW, as McDonagh has unofficially been playing a prominent role in The Judgment Day's storylines.

The heel faction has been dominating the roster and is currently at the top of its game. With Survivor Series being one of the biggest events on the company's calendar, WWE will leave no stone unturned to capitalize on the group's momentum.