Former WWE champion to help Tiffany Stratton retain the Women's Title at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Tiffany Stratton has a big match ahead of her at WrestleMania 41 as she defends the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. A prominent superstar might make their presence felt at The Show of Shows to help Stratton win.

Charlotte Flair returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble after being away for a year. Following her Rumble win, she chose to face Stratton for the Women's Title at WWE WrestleMania 41. They have brawled several times and even made things personal in their promos. Many are expecting The Queen to walk out as the champion, but Nia Jax can ensure that Stratton retains the gold.

At the beginning of this year, Tiffany cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to become the Women's Champion. Although both women feuded on television, they remained close friends behind the scenes. The Irresistible Force is not booked to appear at The Show of Shows at the moment, making her schedule clear for this weekend.

It should also be noted that Nia and Charlotte are close friends in real life. However, after Flair's recent actions on Stratton, Jax can reason that The Queen has become a different person who is not deserving of holding a championship.

In this way, Tiffany can keep the title without hurting Flair's character. It could also set up an interesting feud between Charlotte and the former Women's Champion after The Show of Shows.

Which current WWE champion supports Tiffany Stratton over Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 41?

Ahead of The Show of Shows, many fans and professionals have predicted that The Queen will pick up the win in Las Vegas due to her experience and accomplishments. However, Chelsea Green thinks otherwise.

In an interview with TV Insider, the Women's United States Champion shared that she was rooting for the Women's Champion. She added that the champion retaining the gold can set the tone for WWE's future.

"I’m rooting for Tiffy [Tiffany Stratton]. I think she is an amazing champion and will continue to grow and thrive. I hope she retains the title. I think it’s going to set the tone for the future of WWE and the women’s division if she retains."

It will be interesting to see what will happen between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More