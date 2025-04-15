Current WWE champion breaks character to support Tiffany Stratton for WrestleMania match

A popular WWE Superstar has extended her support for Tiffany Stratton heading into WrestleMania 41. The Buff Barbie is slated to defend the Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

In a recent interview with TV Insider, WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green broke character to reveal that she would be rooting for the 25-year-old at The Show of Shows. The leader of the villainous group The Green Regime noted that Tiffany Stratton retaining the title would set the tone for the women's division.

"I’m rooting for Tiffy [Tiffany Stratton]. I think she is an amazing champion and will continue to grow and thrive. I hope she retains the title. I think it’s going to set the tone for the future of WWE and the women’s division if she retains," Green said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Chelsea Green herself is not scheduled to be at WrestleMania 41. However, she will be in action on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE Women's United States Champion will join forces with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven to take on Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Wrestling veteran criticizes Tiffany Stratton over personal remarks about Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair were involved in a highly controversial verbal back-and-forth on the April 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown as the two stars reportedly went off script during the segment.

Ad

During his appearance on The Four Horsemen Network, wrestling veteran Magnum T. A. stated that Stratton bringing up Flair's divorces was uncalled for. He added that the WWE Women's Champion showed she was not mature enough and called the personal jabs at The Queen unprofessional.

"Wives, family, kids, are out of bounds. And going down a road and calling somebody, basically a loser, because of a misfortune in life, which, you know, millions of people go through, and bringing that into. [...] Trying to bring that into a storyline that wasn't agreed upon on the front side, is the ultimate slap in the face and showing of just not being mature enough professionally to know how to navigate things like that, and stay between the ditches. It was totally unprofessional in my book," Magnum opined. [From 2:41 to 3:28]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Magnum's comments:

Tiffany Stratton has never wrestled a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will also be her first bout against the 14-time World Champion. It remains to be seen if she can further extend her title reign, which recently hit 100 days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More