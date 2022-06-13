It's time for Bobby Lashley to return to the WWE Universal Title picture

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has certainly had his hands full in the past several weeks. It's as if the behemoth has been given many tasks before he can achieve his ultimate goal: returning to championship glory.

After being turned on by his manager MVP on WWE RAW after WrestleMania, it returned him to the role of fan-favorite, which suits his character much more than being a heel. He was back in the fold with the WWE Universe, and he seemed fueled by the adrenaline they were feeding him.

Over the next few weeks, he locked horns with MVP's newest charge, the Nigerian Giant Omos, who is still very much a novice in the ring. Always a professional, the veteran Lashley carried the big man to some passable matches. He then dispatched both him and MVP in a two-on-one handicap match at Hell in a Cell.

As usual, he mixed his punishing power with his array of suplexes and slams. Even after all his time in sports entertainment, he still displays his amateur-style skills. As a former member of the United States Army wrestling team, he still carries that foundation with him today.

The All Mighty is the absolute blueprint for an elite athlete of this generation. At 6'3" and 275 pounds, he's got surprising speed and agility for a man of his size. This killer combination makes him one of the most explosive wrestlers in the world today.

Now that he's moved past feuding with his former friends, will Lashley return to the WWE Title picture?

There are very few performers in the promotion right now that look like a legitimate threat to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has had a virtual stranglehold on the Universal Title for over 650 days now.

With Reigns pulling back on his schedule, title shots will be few and far between. That's why NOW is the time for Bobby Lashley to go on a solid winning streak, building to a confrontation with the leader of The Bloodline. He hasn't had a taste of championship gold in a while, so he's due for another climb to the top.

Bobby Lashley has momentum right now, and he's looking as sharp as ever in the ring. If Vince McMahon plans on unseating Reigns at any time in the near future, then The All Mighty is a more than qualified candidate to break his streak.

