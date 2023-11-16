Former WWE champion to make AEW debut at Full Gear? Exploring potential scenario

A former WWE champion could possibly make his debut for All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear this Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The promotion has been going through tumultuous times after firing CM Punk in September. The ratings have stagnated, and AEW President Tony Khan could be looking for the next big signing to stir up fan interest.

In September, WWE's merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, became official, and it resulted in a bunch of superstars being released from their contracts. Dolph Ziggler was one of the notable names who was let go, and the former World Heavyweight Champion could make sense as a signing for AEW.

Ziggler had a remarkable career in WWE but was never viewed as "the guy" in the promotion. He was mainly used as a transitional champion or as a reliable veteran to help get younger stars over with the WWE Universe. However, the 43-year-old is still in great shape and could have many more years left in his career following his release.

Tony Khan just announced that he has come to terms with one of "the world's best wrestlers" and added that the star is respected by "virtually every AEW fan." Ziggler has certainly earned the respect of hardcore wrestling fans over the years and could be the mystery star making his debut with the promotion at Full Gear this weekend.

Former WWE star EC3 makes bold prediction about Dolph Ziggler

EC3 recently claimed that Dolph Ziggler could be getting set to deliver the best work of his wrestling career.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 praised Ziggler as a performer. He added that the veteran could do some of the best work of his career now that he is no longer on WWE's roster.

"I think Dolph can do the best work of his career now and have a couple of years doing something incredible. Knowing who he is and what he does, he relegated himself into that role as good worker, great bumper. He was a world champion and he was a draw (…) If he can get out of it a little bit and make himself, or if he wants to, because he's already made, but if he wants to do something, I think he can do the best work of his career outside of it [WWE]."

AEW Full Gear is shaping up to be a newsworthy show. It will be fascinating to see who will be revealed as the promotion's newest signing at AEW Full Gear this Saturday night.

Would you like to see Ziggler in AEW? Which star do you think Tony Khan has signed to the promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

