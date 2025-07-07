Former WWE champion to make his in-ring debut as the new El Grande Americano on RAW today? Exploring the chances

El Grande Americano is currently one of the biggest attractions on Monday Night RAW. For months, there were speculations that Chad Gable was behind that mask, pretending to be the luchador. However, with Gable being injured, the company might have found a potential replacement. A former WWE champion could make his in-ring debut as the new Americano on the red brand.
Last week on RAW, fans got a glimpse of the masked luchador backstage in a segment with American Made. However, it was clearly a new man who walked in as El Grande Americano. Rumors have been floating around that it was none other than Ludwig Kaiser. The former NXT Tag Team Champion might finally make his in-ring debut as that character tonight.
There are several signs that suggest Kaiser is the new Americano. The fact that WWE was quick to bring in a new man to fill that role during Gable's absence indicates that the company has big plans for the masked luchador. Therefore, there’s a chance that Triple H might put El Grande in an impromptu match tonight to further solidify his presence on the roster.
With SummerSlam around the corner, WWE might build an interesting storyline around the luchador. The suspense surrounding El Grande Americano has started to fascinate fans, and they have been showing a great deal of interest in it lately. Therefore, Triple H might capitalize on the ongoing hype by pushing the masked luchador into the spotlight on RAW.
It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the coming weeks leading up to SummerSlam.
Chad Gable to face El Grande Americano at SummerSlam?
Ever since El Grande Americano debuted in WWE, all eyes have been on Chad Gable. However, the American Made leader never admitted to being the luchador. Now that Gable is out of action and a new man has taken on that character, speculation has been running wild.
Many believe that it could eventually lead to a match between Chad Gable and El Grande Americano down the line. However, the chances of it happening at SummerSlam are very slim. Gable recently had shoulder surgery and is expected to be out of action for a few months.
It normally takes time to recover from such an injury, depending on the rehabilitation process. However, SummerSlam is just a month away, and he likely won't be medically cleared to return to in-ring action by then. As a result, the Olympian is expected to miss the spectacle.
However, WWE can run this storyline with Chad Gable and El Grande when the former returns to RAW. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the coming days.
