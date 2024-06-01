Former WWE Champion to make in-ring return after 300+ days? Exploring groundbreaking SmackDown segment 

The recent episode of WWE SmackDown ended with a surprise twist, as AJ Styles faked his retirement and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes. In addition to this dazzling development, WWE has also dropped a major hint about the potential comeback of former WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, who has not been seen on WWE TV for over 300 days now.

This hint came during a segment involving Kevin Owens and The Bloodline on the latest edition of the blue brand show. The PrizeFighter confronted Paul Heyman, criticizing him for his shifting allegiances. Owens pointed out that Heyman had initially been with Brock Lesnar before moving on to Roman Reigns. He continued by saying now that Reigns is no longer the champion, Heyman is aligning himself with Solo Sikoa to stay relevant.

Trending

This unexpected mention of The Beast Incarnate on SmackDown caught many fans off guard, as there had been very minimal references, even in passing, to the former WWE Champion in recent months.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, this was the second reference to Lesnar within a week. The first mention occurred during King and Queen of the Ring 2024, where Michael Cole also brought up the veteran's name. While these references don't confirm an imminent return for Lesnar, they strongly suggest that WWE could be setting the stage for his potential comeback by keeping his name in the conversation.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things will unfold in the forthcoming months and if and when The Beast could make his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

Will Brock Lesnar return to SmackDown soon to participate in Clash at the Castle 2024?

The next premium live event scheduled is Clash at the Castle 2024, set to take place on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Given the recent references to Brock Lesnar, fans are curious whether there's a chance he could be part of this international PLE.

The answer to this question is seemingly no. According to the latest reports, Lesnar's return status is currently on hold as he has yet to reportedly receive clearance from WWE's legal department. This indicates that there are no creative plans for the return of The Beast Incarnate at this time.

Expand Tweet

Fans will need to wait at least a few more months to see the former WWE Champion back in action. However, if everything goes smoothly, SummerSlam 2024 could be a potential date for Brock Lesnar's return to the company.

Also, The Biggest Party of the Summer would provide a grand stage for the Suplex City owner to make a significant impact upon his comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback