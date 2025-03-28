Former WWE champion to quit The Bloodline & betray his family members on SmackDown today? Possibility explored

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will air live from the O2 Arena in London and will feature some exciting segments. It could also witness the collapse of The Bloodline, the faction led by Solo Sikoa. Tensions have been brewing within the group for some time. However, Jacob Fatu might finally draw first blood tonight by turning on his stablemates.

In a stunning twist, the former WWE Tag Team Champion might quit The Bloodline. This could happen during the United States Championship match on the blue brand. LA Knight is set to defend his coveted title against Braun Strowman tonight. However, Solo Sikoa and company are expected to interfere in this match as they have unfinished business with both stars.

Just when chaos would be at its peak, Sikoa might accidentally hit Fatu. The Bloodline leader has been annoying The Samoan Werewolf with his actions for a considerable time. However, this time, Jacob Fatu could finally snap. Solo Sikoa hitting him, even if accidentally, may not sit well with the 32-year-old. As a result, Fatu could take Sikoa down, leaving the latter reeling.

Tama Tonga could be left stunned by what transpired, unable to comprehend the situation. Following the shocking turn of events, The Samoan Werewolf might leave the ring and walk away. Consumed by rage, Jacob Fatu could make a defiant statement, declaring that he is now a lone wolf. This could finally make the fall of The Bloodline on SmackDown.

However, this is entirely a speculative scenario. It remains to be seen how things shape up on SmackDown tonight.

Could Jacob Fatu start his WrestleMania feud with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown?

Tensions have been escalating between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu on SmackDown for weeks. This has led many fans to speculate whether WWE is planning a WrestleMania 41 feud between the two stars. That could very well happen if Fatu ends up turning his back on The Street Champion tonight.

After suffering a potential betrayal from his stablemate, Sikoa could call out The Samoan Werewolf next week. He could seek explanations from Jacob Fatu for his actions, only to be brutally dissed. The latter could highlight Solo Sikoa's failures, calling him an incompetent leader.

This could enrage The Street Champion and, as a result, lead to a wild brawl between the two superstars on SmackDown. WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away, and The Bloodline members tearing each other apart could set the stage for their highly anticipated match.

Nick Aldis could make Sikoa vs. Fatu official for The Show of Shows in the coming weeks. However, it all depends on how Triple H plans things, and this is currently speculation.

