Former WWE Champion to return after 115 days and cost Seth Rollins his title at Crown Jewel? Analyzing the possibility

At Crown Jewel 2023, Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The Visionary announced this match on a recent edition of RAW after McIntyre demanded a title shot. However, amid the rumors of McIntyre turning heel in the company, this could potentially lead to Jinder Mahal making his return to aid The Scottish Warrior at Crown Jewel 2023.

The reason behind this speculation is the reference to the 3MB faction by Rollins on the recent edition of the red brand. For those unaware, 3MB was a villainous faction that was formed in WWE back in 2012. It consists of McIntyre, Heath Slater, and The Modern-day Maharaja. Since Slater is no longer with the company, Mahal could be the one to assist his former tag team partner in regaining the world title.

Jinder Mahal's last appearance on RAW was on the June 19, 2023 edition, when he accompanied Indus Sher in a match against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Mahal also wrestled at Superstar Spectacle this year in a six-man tag team match against McIntyre, which resulted in a loss for Jinder & Indus Sher.

Given the possibility of McIntyre turning heel in the near future and the reference to 3MB in Rollins' promo, a reunion with Mahal could be a compelling storyline.

Furthermore, the company has also dropped a potential hint of McIntyre joining The Judgment Day in the near future. It seems that WWE has several directions to explore for Drew McIntyre as we approach Crown Jewel 2023.

Crown Jewel 2023 match card prediction

Crown Jewel 2023 is shaping up to feature several high-profile matches on its card. Roman Reigns is set to make his long-awaited comeback on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, where he is expected to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship. LA Knight is speculated to be his potential opponent for this event.

In addition to Reigns, John Cena is also expected to be part of this year's Saudi Arabia event. Not only this, but a match between Cena and Solo Sikoa is also likely to take place after being teased by the company on multiple occasions.

Furthermore, on a recent edition of RAW, Rhea Ripley was involved in a heated brawl with Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler. This seems to have set the stage for a potential fatal four-way match for the Women's World title involving these four competitors.

It will be intriguing to see how these storylines develop in the coming weeks as we approach the Crown Jewel premium live event.