A WWE Superstar could finally return tonight on WWE SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns during his confrontation with Cody Rhodes later tonight. This would be The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus.

WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in Alabama. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday night and all signs are pointing toward a rematch against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes came up short against The Tribal Chief last year after The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered in their title match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Rhodes and Reigns are set to have a face-to-face tonight on SmackDown. The Royal Rumble winner was confronted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins this past Monday night and he suggested that Cody face him at WrestleMania instead. Sheamus, another former champion himself, could interrupt the face-to-face between Rhodes and Reigns tonight and claim that he was worthy of a title shot.

Sheamus has not competed in a match since his loss to Edge on the August 18 edition of WWE SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior could return and demand a title match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Cody Rhodes likely has enough respect for the veteran and would not stand in Sheamus' way if he wished to challenge The Head of the Table at the premium live event later this month.

Vince Russo claims WWE RAW star is better than Roman Reigns

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Intercontinental Champion Gunther has surpassed Roman Reigns as a performer.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling legend made a bold claim about The Ring General. He referred to The Tribal Chief as "one dimensional" and added that the Intercontinental Champion has already shown multiple sides of his personality.

"When you look at that show, and you look at just the character work, bro, that guy is top three. No doubt about it, bro, top three. He is better than Reigns because Reigns is very one-dimensional. Gunther shows like different sides of personality, bro. That guy is a good man." [9:40 onward]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Roman Reigns has established himself as one of the greatest champions of all time. Only time will tell if anyone will be able to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline in 2024.

