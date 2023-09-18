Former Women's Champion to return after 2 years and exact real-life revenge on Nia Jax? Exploring potential swerve

Nia Jax recently made a shocking return to WWE and made her mission clear on Monday Night RAW. Jax has often found herself wrapped up in controversy as she is believed to be one of the more unsafe workers in the women's division.

The Irresistible Force has injured numerous superstars on the roster and many who have since left the company. One of those on the list is Kairi Sane. During a RAW taping in May 2020, Nia Jax bashed the Japanese Superstar into the steel steps during a match, which resulted in a severe cut to her head, injuring her.

Following the incident, Kairi Sane was never seen on television, and she eventually bid adieu to the company the following year. Recently, there have been reports that Sane is expected to make her return to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly two years.

The Pirate Princess might return and exact her real-life revenge on The Irresistible Force for injuring her back in 2020. This potential feud will look very authentic as it already has roots in reality, which would be befitting as part of a compelling storyline.

WWE could book a program between the two superstars and inject on-screen animosity into their feud, only to have a poetic end with Kairi Sane taking her vengeance on Nia Jax after two years.

Exploring the potential of Kairi Sane attacking Nia Jax after her return

The reports of Kairi Sane's potential return have sparked a wave of enthusiasm among the fans. As a result, the WWE Universe has started to speculate on many dream opponents for the former NXT Champion.

However, the possibility of Sane targeting Nia Jax on her return to start a potential feud is quite low at the moment. Jax has recently returned to the company and has already taken a different route, heading straight for Rhea Ripley's Women's Championship.

Moreover, WWE will look to capitalize on Kairi Sane's return in a felicitous way, as she is one of the most venerated names in pro wrestling. With Iyo Sky being the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown, Kairi Sane could possibly lock horns with her contemporary from STARDOM.

This is a feud the WWE Universe has been clamoring to see, as Sane and Sky are two of the greatest Japanese wrestlers in the industry. Moreover, WWE could insert Asuka in the mix and deliver a dream bout at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Thus, the possibility of Kairi Sane feuding with Nia Jax after her return looks far-fetched, as WWE has some better alternatives for the Pirate Princess.

Do you think Kairi Sane will pit herself against Nia Jax when she returns?