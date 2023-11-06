Former WWE champion to return after 243+ days as part of new faction? Analyzing the chances

WWE fans were shocked when watching Crown Jewel 2023. IYO SKY went one-on-one with Bianca Belair. When it appeared as though The EST was set to win, Kairi Sane made her unexpected return and helped The Genius Of The Sky retain her gold.

From there, rumors now indicate that IYO SKY and Kairi Sane will form a new faction. This will seemingly be separate from Damage CTRL and could feature a few other members.

Naturally, fans are speculating about who could be part of the fierce stable. Most assume the theme will be stars from Japan, possibly brought to WWE or recruited by Kairi. If that's the case, one obvious name who should join is Meiko Satomura, a top star who could appear on TV for the first time in over 243 days.

Meiko is a long-time veteran of the ring. She wrestled in WCW briefly over two decades ago. She was also brought in to NXT UK, where she held the brand's Women's Championship. The Final Boss is fantastic.

Unfortunately, Meiko hasn't been around much since WWE shut the British brand down. Her last match was at NXT Roadblock on March 7. A return after 243+ days as part of a new dominant faction could mean big things for the group and the remainder of her in-ring career.

Asuka could be the next person to join IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in WWE

Another veteran could potentially join the IYO SKY and Kairi Sane-led stable if, indeed, it does come to fruition. This person is already well known on WWE's main roster and beloved by many: Asuka.

The Empress is a multi-time champion, having won every title available to her, with the exception of the Women's World Championship since it has been re-branded. She's an incredible talent, but beyond that, she also has ties to both IYO and Kairi.

Asuka and IYO are currently rivals in WWE, but the pair were once friends. Meanwhile, Kairi and Asuka made up a tag team known as The Kabuki Warriors. They even held tag team gold together on RAW prior to Sane leaving the company.

Asuka joining the duo makes a lot of sense and could add a lot of intrigue to the angle. From there, Triple H and the creative team adding the experienced Meiko Satomura or Sarray would make for a very formidable faction.

This, of course, depends on whether the reports of Sarray potentially returning to the company turn out to be accurate.

