Former WWE Champion could return after 4 years and cost Roman Reigns his titles at WrestleMania 39: Here's why

WWE WrestleMania 39 looks stunning with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as the stars to headline the show. The main event could become even better if fans witness the return of a multi-time world champion.

The Tribal Chief has been the company's top champion for over 900 days and will probably complete 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion if he takes down The American Nightmare on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, his reign might end if his cousin, The Rock, returns to WWE after 4 years and costs him the titles.

The dream match between the cousins has been anticipated for years but hasn't materialized yet. After The Great One didn't make a comeback at Royal Rumble 2023, fans expressed their disappointment through social media. But what if the company still has plans for the blockbuster dream match?

WrestleMania Hollywood will take place in Los Angeles, which means that the venue is not far away from The Rock's residence. He could certainly appear at the event and possibly get involved in a rivalry.

The People's Champion famously threw shade at Roman Reigns by calling himself "The Head of The Table" during an interview. Fans also saw Roman Reigns previously respond to chants asking for The Rock's return, and the match was also teased in an episode of Young Rock.

Dwayne Johnson interfering in the main event makes perfect sense. He could stop Roman Reigns from using The Bloodline's aid to win the match, leading Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 39. This scenario is certainly possible and could set up a dream match between the Samoan superpowers for WrestleMania 40.

WWE veteran thinks The Rock could appear during Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 39

Veteran WWE referee Mike Chioda exclusively spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling recently, where he stated that he believes The Rock One could appear at WrestleMania 39 and possibly set up a match against Roman Reigns.

"I thought that would happen. I mean, there are two nights. So, we'll see what they pop up with. I'm sure it's just a 20-30 minute ride for The Rock to come down to the arena and work one night, even if he was to put on the Black Adam suit or not. Yeah, I would love to see that match-up, and that's one match I'd love to officiate. That could be a fantastic match-up," said Mike Chioda. (2:57 - 3:28)

With WWE WrestleMania Hollywood just days away, time will reveal the truth very soon. Till then, you can check out five of the wildest possible endings to this year's Showcase of The Immortals right here.

