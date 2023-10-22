Former WWE Champion to return after 512 weeks and face Kevin Owens at Survivor Series this year? Exploring the possibility

Kevin Owens is embarking on a fresh chapter after new SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced him as Jey Uso's replacement trade during the season premiere episode last week.

His move from RAW to SmackDown abruptly ended his alliance with his best friend, Sami Zayn. As of writing, the 39-year-old Superstar doesn't have a clear direction heading towards Crown Jewel 2023, which is precisely only a few weeks away.

It is possible that a blockbuster match could be in the works for him at the Survivor Series in Chicago lataer this year. Could a former WWE Champion return after 512 weeks to face Kevin Owens on the November 25 premium live event?

That name is none other than CM Punk. The Best in the World hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since Royal Rumble 2014. However, there have been some rumblings about WWE being the likeliest landing spot for Punk since his controversial AEW departure.

He's been heavily linked with Survivor Series, as it will be taking place in his hometown of Chicago. Even though it seems unlikely, The Straight Edge Superstar's potential WWE return isn't said to be "dead in the water" yet.

Although recent reports have quashed any such possibility of his imminent comeback, the apparent teases on WWE TV directing at CM Punk seem to suggest otherwise.

Rumor has it that The Second City Saint wanted to return to the global juggernaut last year when he was still with AEW. He even had plans to work a lengthy program with Kevin Owens, culminating in a match at WrestleMania 39.

Now that he's contractually free to sign anywhere, WWE could finally pull the trigger on this feud at Survivor Series. The Prizefighter issuing an open challenge to anyone from Chicago could set the stage for CM Punk to make a sensational WWE return.

Kevin Owens is in dire need of a character change, and if there's anyone who can help him elevate at this point, it's CM Punk. A feud between the two of the best mic workers would be a treat to watch for wrestling fans.

Kevin Owens comments on splitting up from Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had an incredible run as a tag team, which saw them create history by headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The duo dethroned The Usos that night and held the titles for 154 days before losing to The Judgment Day.

Last week, The Prizefighter described his split up with Zayn as a "bittersweet" moment:

"It's bittersweet. You know, my tag team partner and friend Sami Zayn is still on RAW. So I think that effectively ends our partnership, for now anyway, so that's kind of a hard, hard one to take, but what can you do? I'm here on SmackDown. I'm gonna make the best of it."

Now that both men are on separate brands, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for them in singles competition.

Do you want to see CM Punk return to face Kevin Owens at Survivor Series this year?