Former WWE Champion to return on SmackDown and set up huge Survivor Series elimination match with The Bloodline? Exploring potential swerve

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown is set to be the final show before the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. The company has already announced a major championship match for tonight's show as The Judgment Day will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against the Street Profits in a title bout. Besides this, the return of Kevin Owens on The Grayson Waller Effect has also been announced after he was suspended by General Manager Nick Aldis.

However, there is a possibility that this segment might lead to a major Survivor Series elimination match being announced for the upcoming premium live event. The potential scenario that might unfold involves The Bloodline members crashing The Grayson Waller Effect and confronting Kevin Owens. This could lead to a brawl in the ring, with LA Knight getting involved to aid Owens against the Samoan faction, as well as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

To even the odds against the villainous stars, AJ Styles might make his long-awaited comeback on the blue brand, accompanied by Karl Anderson. Following this chaotic brawl, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could announce a significant Survivor Series elimination match featuring Team AJ Styles vs. Team Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

Team AJ Styles might consist of Styles himself, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and Karl Anderson, while Team Bloodline could include Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory.

It is worth noting that there are reports suggesting that the return of AJ Styles has been pushed back, as he was previously advertised to make his return in previous weeks.

The anticipation is high to see how things unfold on The Grayson Waller Effect and whether AJ Styles will indeed make his long-awaited return to the Stamford-based company.

What else WWE might announce for Survivor Series 2023?

In addition to the potential Survivor Series elimination match, WWE might announce a segment featuring Shinsuke Nakamura for the upcoming premium live event. This possibility is fueled by the recent cryptic and vignette promos from The King of Strong Styles on Monday Night RAW. Many people believe that Nakamura might be announced to hold an open challenge on the premium live event.

The speculation is further heightened by the fans who believe that the mystery opponent answering Nakamura's open challenge could be none other than CM Punk. The significant reason behind this belief arises due to the show being held in Chicago, which is Punk's hometown.

Expand Tweet

This year's Survivor Series marks ten years since the Best in the World last competed in the event, having wrestled in the show back in 2013.

The anticipation for the upcoming show is building, and it is expected to be a must-watch premium live event from the Stamford-based promotion, with surprises likely to unfold.

Are you excited about the Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!