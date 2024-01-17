Former WWE Champion's wife to return after 105 months and replace Bayley as the leader of Damage CTRL? Exploring potential twist

WWE SmackDown has featured some tensions between Bayley and Damage CTRL in recent weeks, but could this scenario lead to the return of a beloved superstar?

There have been some cracks in Damage CTRL since IYO SKY became the WWE Women's Champion. The problems were amplified when Kairi Sane and Asuka joined the group last year. While Bayley is still a part of the faction, her position has been noticeably affected.

One star who could replace The Role Model is none other than CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion retired from in-ring competition in March 2015 and hasn't competed inside the squared circle ever since. After Punk's return, fans have been buzzing about Lee's potential return to WWE. If she's medically cleared to compete, she might become the new leader of Damage CTRL.

During a recent interview, Bayley claimed she might let AJ Lee eliminate her from the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match if the veteran made an appearance:

"In an interview I just had, they brought up AJ Lee since CM Punk is here. I wouldn't mind that. I might actually let her throw me over the top rope if she came back. That's how much I respect her," she said.

The former Divas Champion returning as a heel and becoming the new leader of Damage CTRL is possible, but for now, it is just speculation, as nothing is confirmed. WWE Royal Rumble 2024 could feature several surprises, including Lee's potential arrival after 105 months.

Damage CTRL leader Bayley may have a dream match at WWE WrestleMania 40

While a potential clash against IYO SKY is a realistic possibility, Bayley recently discussed how she could have a dream match with Rhea Ripley over the Women's World Championship if she wins the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match:

"If I’m able to work with her [Rhea Ripley] at WrestleMania [40], that would just be a dream match I [have] never even thought of before," she said.

The Role Model also discussed how Rhea Ripley had a faction to back her up, just like Damage CTRL, and it would be an honor to dethrone her at WrestleMania.

"She doesn’t just have – besides Damage CTRL – a bada*s group to align with. She’s so good, and it makes me so mad. (...) She carried that title on her back proudly. I’m gonna have to take it off of her, and it will be an honor to do. It will be an honor, Rhea," Bayley said.

