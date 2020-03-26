Former WWE Champion says Brock Lesnar "did a very good job" at helping him transform into a heel

Their 2018 match was hailed by fans as being an absolute banger.

The Superstar had turned heel days before the much-anticipated match.

Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan is currently looking forward to earning an Intercontinental title shot against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 36. He will bag the shot if Drew Gulak manages to beat Shinsuke Nakamura on the upcoming edition of SmackDown on Fox.

Bryan was a guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump. He discussed several topics, including his Survivor Series 2018 match against Brock Lesnar. The match took place days after Bryan had turned heel and defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE title. Bryan credited Lesnar for helping him transform from the beloved "Yes Movement" character to the dastardly heel, The "New" Daniel Bryan. Bryan said that he wanted The Beast to beat the "Yes Movement" out of him, and he did exactly that.

They never mention this on WWE TV at all, but if you watch that match, I never kicked out. The reason why was Brock never pinned me, until he pinned me. But also, I was transitioning from the old 'Yes' Daniel Bryan to the 'New' Daniel Bryan.

I really wanted to antagonize Brock Lesnar, to beat me up as much as he could because I felt he needed to beat the old Daniel Bryan out of me, and I feel like he did a very good job at that.

Bryan lost the match, but did enough damage to make Lesnar realize that he could've ended up being defeated by the '"New" Daniel Bryan.

Bryan went on to become a convincing heel and played the role of "The Planet's Champion" to perfection. He even went on to introduce a hemp belt, which was dropped when Bryan lost a WWE title match to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.