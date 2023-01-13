Former WWE Champion thought he was going to die after drinking with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is well known amongst both WWE fans and performers for being able to knock back one or two drinks, and one star who recently admitted to struggling to keep up with him was Ric Flair.

Prior to the 25th anniversary of RAW in 2018, the Nature Boy was freshly let out of the hospital and was told by doctors to take it slow in order for his body to fully recover.

However, whilst speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he had a heavy drinking night with Austin after the special episode of RAW.

"My time had come and gone. I had just gotten out of the hospital and I hadn’t really drank that much at all. Hell, I was with Austin and I had 10 micheladas, went upstairs and had an anxiety attack and I thought I was gonna die. I woke up, was fine, so I did it again the next day." H/T Inside The Ropes

2022 was no doubt a year to remember for both Austin and Flair as both iconic stars made their surprise returns to the ring after multiple years away from the action.

Ric Flair on Stone Cold Steve Austin potentially returning to WWE

After The Texas Rattlesnake recently posted a video of him working out and being in phenomenal shape, fans are hoping he returns to the ring once again this year.

Continuing on To Be The Man, Ric Flair was asked to share his opinion on Stone Cold Steve Austin potentially making a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble match this month in Texas.

"I never thought about that. That would be something. That would be something. I mean Steve Austin, he looks great. He always stays in shape. But it would be very exciting for me personally to see Steve in it," he said. [16:05 - 16:20] H/T Sportskeeda

Stone Cold Steve Austin is no stranger to the Royal Rumble match, with the former WWE Champion being the only superstar in history to have won the marquee battle royal on three separate occasions.

